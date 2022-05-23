St. Louis Burger Week Returns in July, New App Ready for Download Now

click to enlarge
St. Louis Burger Week returns in July.
St. Louis Burger Week returns July 18-24, but a new app with all the insider info and a special giveaway is available for download now on Android
and iOS
.
During St. Louis Burger Week, participating restaurants offer $8 burgers. Restaurateurs do their own take on the American classic, with some places offering off-menu specialties and gourmet blends. Try different burgers throughout the week and keep track of your journey.
The new Burger Week App will not only be your guide to everything Burger Week, it also is entering the first 150 people to download it for a chance to win a Burger Basket Giveaway, which will include swag and gift cards to participating Burger Week restaurants.
click to enlarge
St. Louis Burger Week
Download the Burger Week app today.
If you check in at four or more participating Burger Week locations during the week, you will be entered to win a grand prize. You will also earn points for eating burgers and drinking Dogfish Head beer specials. The person with the most points at the end of Burger Week is named the Biggest Burger Lover in St. Louis and wins a grand prize.
Plus, the app has information about participating restaurants and what Burger Week– related specials they'll have.
Some of the participating restaurants will include Kingside Diner, Over/Under Bar, Crispy Edge, Hi Pointe Drive-In, Shake Shack and Defiant Dough. You can find out more at burgerweekstlouis.com
.