St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest

After Sunday's arrest in Creve Coeur, McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 7:07 am

click to enlarge Dan McLaughlin booking photo.
Creve Coeur Police Department
Dan McLaughlin booking photo.

Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Sunday and charged as a persistent offender for the crime the following day.

McLaughlin, 48, calls play-by-play for the Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest and has been a big presence in the city’s sports scene for two decades, having worked in various capacities on broadcasts for the Blues, Mizzou Tigers and the NFL.

Prior to his arrest on Sunday, around 6:30 p.m. police received two calls about a white BMW similar to the one McLaughlin was allegedly driving, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The first call to police concerned the car driving in an “S-shaped” pattern on Ladue Road.

The second call was from an area resident who said the BMW was parked outside his house and its driver was “not making sense.”

McLaughlin was arrested by Creve Coeur police as he headed northbound on Interstate 270, allegedly failing to stay in his lane, near the intersection of Ladue.

McLaughlin has been arrested for impaired driving drive twice before, once in 2010 and again in 2011.

He subsequently spoke openly about his struggles with addiction, telling the Post-Dispatch, "I'm an alcoholic, and I'm not ashamed to say that because I needed help in a bad way. Through what's happened, it's turning my life around. That's the truth.'"

After his most recent arrest, he spoke to the Post-Dispatch via text message, saying, "No excuses." McLaughlin continued, "I'm dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Reports of Elliott Davis’ Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

By Ryan Krull

The veteran reporter is alive and well, despite what you may have heard.

St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game

By Ryan Krull

Authorities have not said what video game victim was playing when he was shot in the shoulder.

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.

St. Louis Teen Accused of Burglaries Charged With Meth, Gun Possession

By Ryan Krull

Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows store break-in.

Also in News

Recreational Weed Will Be Legal In Missouri Starting Thursday

By Monica Obradovic

Weed

St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime

By Monica Obradovic

Tom Scheifler, a software programmer and St. Louis Hills resident.

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us