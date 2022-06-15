Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Central Library Named One of the Most Beautiful in USA (Duh)

The honor was bestowed upon the library by website Fodor's Travels

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis' Central Library isn't just gorgeous; it's also useful. - NAGEL PHOTOGRAPHY/SHUTTERSTOCK
NAGEL PHOTOGRAPHY/SHUTTERSTOCK
St. Louis' Central Library isn't just gorgeous; it's also useful.

St. Louis is home to some of the nation’s finest architecture, and it keeps being recognized for its greatness. The latest honoree to receive accolades for its beauty is none other than the St. Louis Central Library (1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288, www.slpl.org).

Awarded the honor by Fodors.com, a popular website that offers travel advice and guides to destinations around the world, the Central Library made a list of the “11 Most Beautiful Libraries in the United States.” St. Louis is joined by cities including Seattle, Washington; West Palm Beach, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia and more.

“Public libraries are some of the last places in the world where visitors can sit down, relax, and exist for free while enjoying a beautiful space,” Fodor's Molly O’Brien writes. “In addition to being gathering spots for talented minds, often these architectural marvels are impressive destinations in themselves to admire and explore.”

Walking into the library, guests can see replicas of features from the Vatican, the Pantheon and Michelangelo's Laurentian Library, bringing “the Italian Renaissance to life in the heart of downtown St. Louis,” according to information from the St. Louis Public Libraries. The building underwent a $70 million renovation in 2012, which helped both elevate and preserve the its natural beauty, a statement from the public libraries continued. The library was designed in 1912 by architect Cass Gilbert, and renovated by George Nikolajevich with Cannon Design.

"St. Louis' great Central Library continues to inspire 110 years after it opened its doors and 10 years after its restoration and renewal," Waller McGuire, St. Louis Public Library CEO. says in a statement. "Fodor's recognition of our magnificent, classical building offering state-of-the-art library services to all is wonderful to read, and the Library is grateful to St. Louis for making it possible. We invite St. Louisans to be a tourist in their own town and come visit one of the treasures of their city."

Fodor’s Travel is telling us something St. Louis already knows, but opens the doors for others to be exposed to Central Library’s beauty. Free tours are offered by the library on Mondays at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and on Saturdays at 11 a.m, noon, and 1 p.m. Private tours can be booked by appointment.

