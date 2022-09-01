Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Files Motion to Free Lamar Johnson

Kim Gardner is asserting Johnson's innocence for the second time

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
After spending nearly 30 years in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd, Lamar Johnson has a shot at release.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion to vacate or set aside Johnson’s judgment. He’s been in prison for 27 years, despite numerous appeals asserting his innocence.

“We are hopeful that the court will hear our motion and correct this manifest injustice on behalf of Mr. Johnson to strengthen the integrity of our criminal justice system,” Gardner’s office said in a statement.

In 2018, Gardner received federal funding to start a conviction integrity unit. Johnson was the unit’s first case, and after a year-long investigation, Gardner sought a new trial for Johnson by filing a motion with Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Hogan in 2019.

Gardner’s office brought new evidence, including that the only eyewitness in Johnson’s case may have been paid more than $4,000 to choose Johnson out of a line up.

The Missouri Independent reports the case against Johnson rested on a jailhouse informant, who Gardner argues had agreed to testify against Johnson in exchange for favors that were largely undisclosed by prosecutors during the trial.

After the first motion three years ago, Judge Hogan questioned whether Gardner had the authority to bring Johnson a new trial. She referred to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who concurred that prosecutors did not have the authority to order new trials. Schmitt brought this argument all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court, which ultimately denied Johnson a new trial.

However, a new law enacted last August allows prosecutors to correct wrongful convictions. It has led to one release so far; Kevin Strickland was released from prison in November after serving the longest prison term for a wrongful conviction in Missouri history.

Activists gathered outside the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court's building in St. Louis on Monday to call on Gardner to leverage the new law for Johnson.

Michelle Smith, founder and director of Missouri Justice Coalition, said Thursday she was elated and thankful to see Gardner had filed a motion to vacate Johnson’s judgment.

“Lamar is one of the sweetest, shyest and most compassionate people I’ve ever known,” Smith tells the RFT. “He has not only suffered because he has been unjustly imprisoned and wrongfully convicted for over 27 years as an innocent person, he has also suffered due to being accused and convicted of killing a close friend.”

Gardner’s motion states that the circuit attorney “cannot, and will not, turn a blind eye to the conviction of an innocent person.”

“As an advocate and friend, I will continue to speak out and stand up for Lamar’s innocence, freedom and decades-long denial of justice, I hope others in our community will do the same,” Smith says.

Related
State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley.

Activists Protest Lack of Action in Wrongful-Conviction Cases: Prosecutors widely believe Lamar Johnson is innocent, but he remains incarcerated


Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

By Benjamin Simon

The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.

Kia Boyz Use Kias, Hyundais to Smash Into Stores in St. Louis-Area Robberies

By Ryan Krull

A Kia Optima smashed through the front door of an Academy Sports and Outdoors this morning in in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Metro Leaders Vote To Throw More Money Into Trolley-Shaped Black Hole

By Monica Obradovic

The trolley no one wants but everyone's paying for.

Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower

By Ray Hartmann

In the foreground, the undeniably historic Southwestern Bell Building, built in 1926 with 17 individual roofs. Behind it, the less historic AT&T Tower, built in the 1980s.

Also in News

Schnucks Opens First Convenience Store

By Benjamin Simon

The supermarket giant Schnucks is introducing a new convenience-style store in Columbia.

Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says

By Ryan Krull

School districts in the St. Louis area have removed books from their libraries in response to a new state law.

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

By Jaime Lees

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

VIDEO: Tonka’s Happy Ending Gets the Hollywood Treatment from Alan Cumming

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us