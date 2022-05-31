St. Louis City Begins Free Summer Meal Program For Children in Need

Children ages 18 and under can get a free meal for breakfast and lunch beginning today at various sites around the city of St. Louis.
The City of St. Louis’ Department of Human Services has begun its “Schools Out Cafe” program, a service dedicated to connecting children with available food across area nonprofits and recreation centers in the city during the summer months. In 2019, roughly 850,000 people in Missouri were facing food insecurity, including 220,000 kids, St. Louis Public Radio reported.
Schools Out Cafe tackles hunger with more than 30 locations available for kids to receive a meal at both breakfast and lunch time. One meal is available per child at both times. The meals are cold and mostly turkey-based, per the city's website. No pork or peanut butter is served.
“Good nutrition for our children is a year-round goal,” Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin says in a statement. “The Department of Human Services is committed to helping make sure children don’t go hungry this summer with Schools Out Cafe.”
The program runs from May 31 to August 19. Instructions involve showing up to the site with your child and asking for a meal. The city recommends visiting the same site each day so the site knows how many meals to order. If you have any further questions, call the Youth and Family Services Division at 314-657-1654. Below is a map and list of participating locations, including their hours of operation, according to the City of St. Louis.
- 12th And Park Recreation Center (1410 S Tucker): Breakfast runs from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 6 to August 12.
- Agape Academy and Child Development Center (7400 Olive Boulevard): Breakfast runs from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch is served from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning June 6 and ending August 12.
- Bayer YMCA (5555 Page): Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending August 12.
- Blumeyer Renaissance At Grand (3230 School Street): Breakfast is not served at this location. Lunch is served from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and running until August 12.
- Buder Center (2900 Hickory): Breakfast is served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending August 19.
- Camp Discovery @ Vashon (3035 Cass): Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending August 19.
- Carondelet Park Rec Complex YMCA(930 Holly Hills Drive): Breakfast runs from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning May 31 and running until August 19.
- Carr Square T.O.O.L.S (1629 Biddle Street): Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending August 12.
- Cherokee Recreation Center (3200 S Jefferson): Breakfast is served from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 6 to August 18.
- Emerson Summer Day Camp (3390 Pershall Road): Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 6 to August 11.
- Equation Church (4032 N 22nd Street): Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 until 12:30 p.m. beginning July 9, and ending on July 27, Monday through Friday.
- Gamble Center (2907 Gamble Street): Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on August 12.
- Inspired Park and Cultural Center (5185 N Highway 67): Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 12:30 p.m., beginning June 4 and running until July 22, Monday through Friday.
- Marquette Recreation (4205 Minnesota): Breakfast is served from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Lunch runs from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on August 5.
- Mid County Family YMCA Summer Camp (1900 Urban Drive): Breakfast is not served at this location. Lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending August 12.
- Midtown Community Services (1202 Boyle Avenue): Breakfast is served from 9:35 to 10 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 13 and ending on July 11.
- Murphy Blair Garden Apartments (1735 N 13th Street): Breakfast is not served at this location. Lunch runs from 12 to 2 p.m, Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on August 12.
- Noah's Ark Summer Camp (5511 Wabada): Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on July 15.
- North Sarah Apartments (1024 N Sarah): Breakfast is not served at this location. Lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning June 6 and ending on July 29, Monday through Friday.
- Pais Counseling and Youth Development Center (5057 Ridge Avenue): Breakfast is not served at this location. Lunch runs from 3 to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday, June 6 through August 12.
- Safezone Kool Kids (3020 Branter Place): Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 2 p.m, Monday through Friday, June 6 through August 12.
- South City YMCA (3150 Sublette Avenue): Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1:30 p.m, Monday through Friday, beginning May 21 and running until August 19.
- St Frances Cabrini Academy (3022 Oregon Avenue): Breakfast runs from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on July 1.
- St Francis Community Services (4212 Delor Street): Breakfast runs from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch is served from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 13 and ending July 12.
- Tandy Center (4206 W Kennerly): Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending August 12.
- The Salvation Army - Euclid (2618 N. Euclid): Breakfast is served from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m, Monday through Friday, beginning June 13 and ending July 29.
- The Salvation Army @ Temple (2740 Arsenal): Breakfast is served from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m, Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on July 29.
- Throwing And Growing (5107 Robin Avenue): Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m. The location is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning June 14 and running until July 28.
- Urban Reach-STL Summer Camp (1127 N 9th Street): Breakfast is served from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending July 29.
- Wohl Center (1515 N Kingshighway): Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 and ending on August 5.
- Youth and Family Center (818 Cass): Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch runs from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 6 until August 12.