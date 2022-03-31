St. Louis City Considers Curtailing Police Response

click to enlarge @pasa/Flickr St. Louis Metropolitan Police are considering new ways to police the city.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones speaks with panelists Jessica Meyers, Dan Isom and moderator Claudine McDonald during a virtual town hall on reimagining public safety in St. Louis.

St. Louis police stop Black pedestrians more than two times as often as white pedestrians, and Black drivers are 1.8 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.As part of an ongoing effort to settle these disparities, the nonprofit the Center for Policing Equity ) presented recommendations for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to implement during a virtual town hall Monday night.Discussion among panelists, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, had one common thread — more law enforcement is not the answer for safety in St. Louis.“St. Louis has more police per capita than any city our size,” Jones said during the town hall. “It’s not about having more police officers. It’s about deploying the resources that we currently have.”One of CPE’s several recommendations included establishing alternative responses to low-risk calls, such as dispatching unarmed and trained community service officers to non-violent situations.“Around 20 percent of the calls for service that this police department experiences could potentially be answered by folks who are not police officers, not people with badges and guns,” said Hans Menos, vice president of triage response for CPE.The city of St. Louis partnered with CPE to “reimagine” public safety by identifying and eliminating racially disparate policing. The Connecticut-based nonprofit conducted analyses on use of force, pedestrian and vehicle stops, stop-data collection and crisis intervention.CPE researchers released findings on policing in St. Louis in September after analyzing data from 2011 to 2019.The report found racial disparities were most pronounced in affluent neighborhoods. Areas with high populations of Black residents experienced less responsive police service than the rest of the city, according to the study.Black people were also 4.3 times more likely than whites to be subjected to force, however reported use-of-force incidents decreased by eighteen percent within the study period.CPE recommended police end pretextual stops. These stops are typically initiated by minor traffic violations or civil infractions such as jaywalking but are then used to investigate more serious crimes.Banning these stops and decreasing opportunities for police to unnecessarily interact with people would decrease force, according to Menos.Black people comprise 47.5 percent of St. Louis’ population but made up 81.2 percent of all people who were subjected to force by police within the CPE’s report period. Whites make up 42.9 percent of the population but accounted for 17.8 percent of the instances of force, according to the report.Dan Isom, director of public safety and former SLMPD chief of police, said it’s important to recognize that many problems in the community do not require a police response.“We want our officers to focus on violent crimes, serious crimes,” Isom said. “We want to lean into providing sort of a social service network that really can uplift young people, that can uplift the community and families in a way where we use the least amount of force necessary to accomplish that.”Isom continued, “And if we don’t need to use the criminal justice apparatus at all, then that’s the direction we should be heading in.”St. Louis city government has already made headway on diverting some crises away from the overburdened and understaffed police department.Last January, the city launched Cops and Clinicians to reduce the need for police and EMS to respond to 911 calls.The program deploys licensed clinical social workers with officers to provide mental health and social services to those in need.The city’s 911 Diversion program directs 911 calls involving mental health concerns to specialists who can handle calls in ways emergency dispatchers cannot.Jones praised a program utilized by Denver, Colorado. Instead of police officers, the city sends behavioral health clinicians to individuals in crises related to mental health, poverty or homeslessness. The program had a similar start to St. Louis’ Cops and Clinicians, according to Jones, but eventually transitioned to be entirely civilian run.“I would love to eventually move to that,” Jones said. “They started the same way we did, so we are building that muscle over time, and hopefully, we will be able to move to a total civilian response.”