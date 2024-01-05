St. Louis City Retracts Mask Mandate for City Employees [UPDATE]

The new guidance went out to city employees at 2:45 p.m. on the same day the new mandate had gone into effect. It follows some grumbling from mask foes suggesting the city's health director, Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, did not have the authority under state law to issue such a mandate.
Officials confirm that staffers for Governor Mike Parson reached out to the mayor's office prior to the mandate being rescinded. However, the mayor's office did not mention that conversation in their statement about the decision.
The new email to employees states, "This will update our policy as follows: masks are strongly recommended, not required. The updated administrative regulation and accompanying DOH communique can be found here.
"Mayor Jones supports the steps Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis and the Department have taken to safeguard the health of employees at this time of rising illness and encourages community members and employees to carefully review the recommendations from the Department of Health to keep staff and community members safe."
It's beginning to feel like a pandemic again at St. Louis City Hall.
A letter issued yesterday by the City of St. Louis Health Department orders all city employees to mask up, effective today. The mandate covers employees when they're indoors and "when riding in city vehicles with one or more individuals" — presumably, that means one or more in addition to themselves.
The health department's letter cites a rising number of cases of not just COVID-19 but also other viruses, including the flu.
"The number of flu cases this season is 55 percent higher than the highest median value of the past five years, and continues to trend sharply upward," writes the city's health director, Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis. "Similarly, RSV positive tests in BJC's health system are 190 percent higher than the highest median value of the previous 4-years.
"For COVID-19, 270 people in the St. Louis region were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the week of 12/23/23, a 26 percent increase over the previous week, and a 38 percent increase from one month prior. Wastewater surveillance also shows rapidly increasing viral activity in the City and St. Louis region. ... With activity of winter viruses rising at such a rapid pace, we must take action to slow transmission and prevent strain on our hospital systems."
The letter was sent to city employees yesterday via email.
The city previously ended its longstanding COVID-19 mask mandate in March 2022.
