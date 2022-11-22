St. Louis City Library Cards Include Free NYT Cooking Subscription

One of the library's many free services can come in handy this holiday season

By on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 at 2:21 pm

Looking for some quality recipes to impress this holiday season? St. Louis Public Library has you covered.

One of the many free services provided with a library card includes a free subscription to New York Times Cooking.

All library card holders have to do is click a link on St. Louis Public Library's website. This leads to a redeemable code fromNew York Times Cooking.

The code works for 24 hours, but access is unlimited for library card holders, according to a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Library. You can redeem a new code every day. Available holiday recipes include holiday basics such as deviled eggs and mashed potatoes to more nuanced dishes like vegetarian mushroom wellington and spiced pumpkin cheesecake.

St. Louis County Library does not offer New York Times Cooking subscriptions, but it does provide a handful of pretty cool cooking databases where you can search for recipes and browse food magazines.

So get cooking!

