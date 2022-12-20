St. Louis City SC Releases Schedule for Inaugural Season

The first home game will be in early March

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Supporters of St. Louis soccer will be filling the 22,500-seat CITYPARK stadium for the first time on Wednesday. - St. Louis CITY SC
St. Louis CITY SC
Supporters of St. Louis soccer will be filling the 22,500-seat CITYPARK stadium for the first time on Wednesday.

Though St. Louis christened CITYPARK stadium in November with an exhibition match, our new Major League Soccer team, St. Louis City SC, has yet to play there. But the schedule for the inaugural season was released today, and soccer fans now have a date to countdown to the soccer team's home opener: Saturday, March 4, when the City SC will take on Charlotte FC. That won't be the team's first game. It will play its first match on Saturday, February 25, in Austin.

The team will continue to play three to four games a month through October. There will be 17 home games in all, including one against the LA Galaxy and two against Sporting KC. (They will play Sporting KC three times, but one will be an away game.)

Season tickets are sold out, but if you join myCITY+, then you can get priority access to single-ticket sales before they go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 2.

View the full schedule here.

