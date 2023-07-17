St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

The This is Us actor delivered the match ball on Saturday

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 10:54 am

Actor Sterling K. Brown delivers match ball before Saturday's game against Miami.
Courtesy St. Louis City SC
Actor Sterling K. Brown delivers the match ball before Saturday's game against Miami.
St. Louis City SC rolled out the red carpet on Saturday for Sterling K. Brown, who delivered the match ball to the pitch prior to City SC taking on Inter Miami CF.

Brown was introduced over the PA as a "Golden Globe and Emmy award-winner, St. Louisan and St. Louis City SC supporter from day one." Brown, accompanied by his family and sporting an City SC jersey as well as a Band-Aid above his right eye, walked down a red carpet that had been laid out at mid-field and put the match ball on a pedestal.

Brown's presence seems to have brought the team luck, as it defeated Miami handily 3-0.

St. Louis defeated Miami 3-0.
Courtesy St. Louis City SC
St. Louis defeated Miami 3-0.
Brown, an MICDS alum, is known for starring roles on hit TV series The People versus O. J. Simpson and This Is Us, among many other credits.

Earlier this year he gave the commencement address at Washington University and prior to that worked with Explore St. Louis to promote tourism to the city.

Post-Dispatch sportswriter Ben Hochman was on hand to film Brown's delivery of the match ball. Check out his video below.
Jonathan Bell on the ball in his first start for St. Louis City SC.

St. Louis City Falls 3-0 to Los Angeles FC: Coach Bradley Carnell believes his players gave it their all despite the loss.

The ChiefsAholic in his signature wolf costume and Chiefs gear.

Missouri Football Superfan Charged With 6 Bank Robberies: A Kansas City Star reporter caught us up on the wild 'ChiefsAholic' saga


