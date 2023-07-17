St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

Brown was introduced over the PA as a "Golden Globe and Emmy award-winner, St. Louisan and St. Louis City SC supporter from day one." Brown, accompanied by his family and sporting an City SC jersey as well as a Band-Aid above his right eye, walked down a red carpet that had been laid out at mid-field and put the match ball on a pedestal.
Brown's presence seems to have brought the team luck, as it defeated Miami handily 3-0.
Earlier this year he gave the commencement address at Washington University and prior to that worked with Explore St. Louis to promote tourism to the city.
Post-Dispatch sportswriter Ben Hochman was on hand to film Brown's delivery of the match ball. Check out his video below.
One of my favorite actors of all time. Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown from “This Is Us” (and MICDS football game). He’s delivering the game ball for St. Louis City SC here at CityPark. pic.twitter.com/lBqwSG1vr8— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) July 16, 2023
