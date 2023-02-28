St. Louis CITY SC To Host Two-Day Party for First Home Game

click to enlarge Benjamin Simon A fan gets the crowd riled up before their procession to CITYPARK on November 16.

Soccer is here in St. Louis — and the party is ready to start.

In the lead-up to CITY SC’s historic first home game against Charlotte FC on at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, the team, fans and local businesses will host a number of festivities to hype up excitment.

Events kick off on Friday at CITYPARK stadium with the two-day pregame, "CITY Block Party." At 6 p.m., CITY SC will host a slate of heavy hitter artists, including St. Louis native and producer Metro Boomin; world-renowned rapper Anderson .Paak, who will take the stage under the name DJ Pee .Wee; CITY SC Musical Experience Director Mvstermind; and St. Louis artist Kennedy Holmes.

Miss out on the star-studded lineup? No worries. The block party continues on game day— Saturday, March 4 — with a return to Lou Fusz Plaza and more activities. The party will begin at 4 p.m. with music from St. Louis artist DJ Mahf, leading up to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.



The two-day block party will feature food and beverage from local vendors, games such as Skee Ball, and opportunities to win CITY SC merchandise.

For those looking to find additional nearby pre-game events in preparation for Saturday’s game, the Saint Louiligans, CITY SC’s fan club, will host an “Annual Toast To The Season” on Wednesday and a tailgate at the Schlafly Taproom on Saturday prior to the game.



Right down the road, St. Louis band JustIn Time will perform from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Union Station with soccer-themed games. On the west side of CITYPARK stadium, Syberg's will host a party with Michelob Ultra starting at noon in the restaurant's parking lot.

St. Louis CITY SC enters its first home game 1-0 after a thrilling, come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

