St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform

The two suspects made off with his gun, cell phone and car

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 12:45 pm

click to enlarge File photo of a police car.
Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC
File photo of a police car.

A little after midnight, a St. Louis City Sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown West while wearing his full uniform.

The 37-year-old deputy was leaving a second job when he had car issues in the 1400 block of Clark.

As he waited for a tow truck, two individuals, described as Black males between the ages of 15 and 20, approached him, armed with firearms.

According to the police incident report, "The suspects then demanded the victim to exit his vehicle to which the victim complied."

The two suspects then fought with the deputy for his gun, which was holstered.

A brief struggle ensued, after which the two suspects took the deputy's weapon and cellphone before driving off in his 2011 Chevy Cruze.

KSDK has reported that authorities were able to use the stolen phone's "Find my iPhone" feature to track the suspects to Illinois.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.

Emerson Mulls Move From St. Louis in $14B Blackstone Deal

By Benjamin Simon

Emerson's Ferguson campus headquarters.

Theft Victim's Son Tracked, Shot at 4 St. Louis Car Thieves

By Ryan Krull

Richmond Heights residential street near where suspects were apprehended.

VIDEO: Viral Clip Shows Truck Aggressively Plowing Into Car on St. Louis Highway

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Viral Clip Shows Truck Aggressively Plowing Into Car on St. Louis Highway

Also in News

St. Louis Shooting Victim Jean Kuczka Remembered as 'Selfless'

By Monica Obradovic

Jean Kuczka died while shielding her students from gunfire

What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day.

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.

Midterm Election Guide: Schmitt and Valentine Battle It Out for US Senate

By Ryan Krull

Trudy Busch Valentine and Eric Schmitt are vying to be your next Missouri senator.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us