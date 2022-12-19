St. Louis Could See -35 Degree Wind Chills This Week

Last week, we gleefully reported that St. Louis could get pounded by 8 inches (the unsexy kind) this week. Weather services predicted a high chance of snow at the time, and our hopes for a white Christmas soared high.
Today, we have less exciting news.
Snow is still expected this week, but there’s a good chance it will all blow away by Christmas.
The National Weather Service predicts a winter storm will bring snowfall to our region on Thursday, but blisteringly cold and strong winds could quickly blow away whatever snow we get.
While the wind is out grinchin’ and stealing our white Christmas dreams, it will also take away any remotely comfortable temperatures. Bitter cold is predicted to move into the Midwest Thursday night, bringing wind chills on Christmas Eve that could plummet to -35 degrees.
Confidence is high that a winter storm ❄️will bring accumulating snowfall to the region THU, beginning THU AM. High potential for hazardous travel THU thru THU Night. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/BUFajajWNM— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 19, 2022
So don’t get too excited about a white Christmas this weekend, but do plan to bundle up.
Though, maybe we shouldn’t eliminate all hope? This is Christmas in St. Louis, after all, and the only thing more predictable than our unpredictable weather is the food coma you’ll slip into after eating your aunt’s gooey butter cake.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter