St. Louis Could See Perfect Weather All Week

Yes, that's right. St. Louis might actually see dreamy weather this week, continuing the weekend's trend of clear skies and hot-but-not-too-hot temperatures.
The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny days with highs between 76 and 86 through Sunday. It's predicting lows between 53 and 63, which means, as any longtime St. Louisan knows, is good enough to cool down the air at night, so the days don't get sweltering.
Sunday will be another beautiful day with temperatures pushing into the upper 70s across the region under a clear sky.😎#mowx #ilwx #stlwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/arT366Usd2— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 21, 2023
Plus, every day is predicted to have at least some percentage of time with sunny and clear skies. There might be a touch of wind a few days or even a sprinkle of rain, but it's as close to perfect as we're likely to see all summer long.
With that said: You know what to do. Grab your friends, family, kids or dogs, and get outside. Go to a park, to the zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden or Shaw Nature Reserve! Take a walk! Have a picnic! Don't even think about hitting up the grocery store for supplies (unless you're talking popsicles).
Instead, make the most of this beautiful weather for the very brief moment it will likely last.
