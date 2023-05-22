St. Louis Could See Perfect Weather All Week

It's that one blissful week between icy French toast runs and blistering heat

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 12:52 pm

It's gonna be positively gorgeous in St. Louis this week.
FLICKR/AARON CARLSON
It's gonna be positively gorgeous in St. Louis this week.
Chances are high that St. Louis won't see deluges of rain, flooding, tornado or freak hailstorms this week. Strangely, it won't even be over 100 degrees in the Lou.

Yes, that's right. St. Louis might actually see dreamy weather this week, continuing the weekend's trend of clear skies and hot-but-not-too-hot temperatures.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny days with highs between 76 and 86 through Sunday. It's predicting lows between 53 and 63, which means, as any longtime St. Louisan knows, is good enough to cool down the air at night, so the days don't get sweltering.

Plus, every day is predicted to have at least some percentage of time with sunny and clear skies. There might be a touch of wind a few days or even a sprinkle of rain, but it's as close to perfect as we're likely to see all summer long.

With that said: You know what to do. Grab your friends, family, kids or dogs, and get outside. Go to a park, to the zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden or Shaw Nature Reserve! Take a walk! Have a picnic! Don't even think about hitting up the grocery store for supplies (unless you're talking popsicles).

Instead, make the most of this beautiful weather for the very brief moment it will likely last.

