St. Louis County Ban on Walking in Roads Vetoed

click to enlarge Paul Sableman via Flickr The bill tried to ban walking in roadways in the county when a sidewalk was available.

County Executive Sam Page vetoed a bill this morning that would have restricted pedestrians from traveling on county roadways. The bill was widely criticized after St. Louis County Council passed it two weeks ago.



Critics thought the bill, sponsored by Councilman Ernie Trakas, targeted panhandlers and created unnecessary barriers to travel. When asked if that was the goal of this bill, Page said, “I think you’d have to go back to the author about his intentions.”

Trakas has said the bill was a public safety measure aimed at preventing traffic injuries. It would have required those standing, sitting, jogging or walking near roadways to stay on sidewalks if there were any nearby.

Though the bill may have had good intentions, Page said Tuesday, it has unintended consequences.

“Pedestrian safety is a concern, but making it illegal to walk in the roadways is not the answer,” Page said.

Trakas’ bill came as roadway safety grew into a prominent topic throughout the St. Louis area. Last year, in St. Louis City, pedestrian safety came into focus as drivers killed or injured pedestrians and cyclists at seemingly alarming rates. St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones signed a roadway safety bill as a result.

In St. Louis County, nonexistent or damaged sidewalks create barriers for safe travel, according to Page — and for county residents with mobility restraints, bumps or cracked sidewalks make traveling on streets the only option.

Page encouraged councilmen to instead focus discussion on building a safe, connected system for pedestrians or bikers to travel along roadways.

“Unless we can provide a comprehensive system of good sidewalks, we cannot punish our residents for walking in the street,” Page said.