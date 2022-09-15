Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

St. Louis County Employees Told To Keep It in Their Pants on County Property

The County Council is cracking down on getting down

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 2:53 pm

click to enlarge Sam Page still has to approve the measure. - Screengrab from County Executive Sam Page / Facebook Live
Screengrab from County Executive Sam Page / Facebook Live
Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

A measure recently approved by St. Louis County Council asks county employees to simply keep it in their pants.

Approved Tuesday, a bill introduced by Councilman Tim Fitch bans county employees from engaging in sexual acts while on county property.

The rule may seem a no-brainer, but apparently employees need to be reminded not to have sex at their workplaces after a leaked video in June showed a former St. Louis County employee having sex with a woman in the county administration building. Calvin Harris, former chief of staff for County Executive Sam Page, resigned shortly after the video surfaced as the person in the video was wearing his name badge and appeared to be him.

Fitch's bill bars county employees, appointees and any elected county official from engaging in "any act of a sexual nature" while present while on county-owned property or in a county-owned vehicle. Violation of the ordinance would result in suspension or discharge of the guilty employees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports an earlier version of the bill proposed a $1,000 fine or a year in jail for those found in the act. The latest version of the bill only calls for a fine.

The measure awaits final approval from County Executive Sam Page. There's no word yet on whether Page plans to sign the measure.

In an email to the RFT today, Page spokesman Doug Moore said Page will review the amended bill and make a decision in the next few days.

"Everyone agrees that sexual activity in county buildings is wrong and won't be tolerated," Moore wrote. "Dr. Page took immediate action when he found out."

Page didn't publicly address his former aid's sex video until a week after its existence came to light. At a press conference, he called the video "wrong" and told reporters he wasn't aware of the video until state investigators came to interview Harris at the county executive building the day he resigned.

Moore contended that proposed bill "doesn't change anything" since the County Council doesn't regulate county executive appointees.

"Councilman Fitch's sex act bill serves as a salacious topic in a political season," Moore says.

The incident is currently under investigation by the state Highway Patrol. State law restricts nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, and a lawyer for the woman in Harris' video has claimed his client did not consent to the recording or release of the video.

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

In Wash U's shadow, 3 St. Louisans Struggle at the Corner of Hope and Despair

By Olivia Poolos

From left: Kayla, Keith and Sherry have been working at the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and Skinker Boulevard for years.

ESPN's Max Kellerman Roasted Over Pujols Cheating Accusations

By Benjamin Simon

Albert Pujols

St. Peters Amazon Workers Walk Out Over Pay, Working Conditions

By Mike Fitzgerald

J. Lopez speaks at the STL8 Rally.

Also in News

Mike Parson Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Republicans don't want Biden to forgive student loan debt, advice we're sure he'll take under consideration.

Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to lower Missouri's tax rate forever because the we have a temporary budget surplus.

Court Order Would Close Agape Boarding School After Alleged Abuse

By Clara Bates and Tessa Weinberg

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.

Eric Schmitt Takes Aim at Journalists in Open Records Request

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt is filing records requests left and right.
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us