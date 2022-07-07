Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis County Man Murdered Woman with Baseball Bat, Police Say

Witness at the scene heard suspect say "That felt good" after attack

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 4:50 pm

click to enlarge Isaac Heath has been charged with murdering an elderly woman with a baseball bat. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY CIRCUIT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE
St. Louis County Circuit Attorney's Office
Isaac Heath has been charged with murdering an elderly woman with a baseball bat.

A 31-year-old St. Louis County man was charged with murder today for beating an elderly woman to death with a baseball bat on Wednesday.

A Berkeley Police Department probable cause statement says that yesterday on the 8800 block of Kathlyn Avenue, Isaac Heath allegedly used the bat to beat Eileen Schnitker, 76.

Schnitker is listed as living on Kathlyn Avenue.

According to the probable cause statement, Heath was seen on Schnitker's porch swinging the bat and striking something.

"That felt good," a witness heard Heath say.

Schnitker was found on her porch deceased, with injuries to her face and head.

Heath was taken into custody at the scene.

Schnitker's neighbors told KSDK that she was a retired nurse and a sweet person.

St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, whose office brought the charges against Heath, said in a statement, "The fact patterns of some crimes leave you speechless, and this is one of those."







Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.


