St. Louis County Man Racked Up 41 Felonies While Out on Bond

click to enlarge Courtesy of SLMPD Booking photo of Romel S. Taylor, charged today with 41 felonies.

A 37-year-old St. Louis County man was hit with 41 felony charges today after allegedly going on a month-long crime spree in which he repeatedly rammed stolen cars into businesses, which he then burglarized.

The 41 charges appear to be in addition to the many felony offenses Romel S. Taylor was already facing. In fact, court records suggest Taylor committed his spree of burglaries while out on bond for an October 4 carjacking involving an ax in St. Louis County. Judge Krista Peyton let him out on just a $400 bond and a promise to appear back in court.



According to court records, Taylor posted that bond on October 10. That very same day, police now say Taylor stole a Chevy Equinox from a Public Storage in the Kosciusko neighborhood.

Carjackings involving axes appear to be something of an M.O. for Taylor. Court documents show that just one week later, on October 18, Taylor allegedly brandished an ax at a different driver in downtown St. Louis and told the man to give him the car keys. The driver instead asked Taylor to pray with him. As the victim himself prayed, Taylor walked away.

However, if the spirit moved Taylor, he didn’t stay moved for long. Police say that on October 19, Taylor stole a white Mazda from the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in south city and then drove it to St. Louis County where he burglarized two stores, including a clothing store. He was seen wearing some of the pilfered items in surveillance video taken at later burglaries, police say.

Taylor then allegedly drove the Mazda back into the city and on the morning of October 20, backed the Mazda into a business where he stole cigarettes. He smashed a window at a second business and entered it, after which he rammed the Mazda through the door of a third business, but was not able to gain entry.

The police documents do not specify the businesses that Taylor allegedly rammed and stole from, but the addresses on the charging documents correspond with a jewelry and collectible store on Hampton Avenue as well as a convenience store near Chippewa and Morgan Ford.

Police say Taylor then robbed a bank. He entered the Bank of America on St. Louis Avenue in north city and gestured to the teller he had a gun. The teller handed over $4,000.

The Mazada was eventually abandoned in the Metro East.

The next day, October 21, police say Taylor carjacked a black Jeep Grand Cherokee wearing a sweatshirt he stole from the county clothing store. Taylor later rammed the Jeep through two businesses, stealing tools from one store and ski masks from the other.

The Jeep too was abandoned in Illinois.

Taylor—who has addresses listed in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Northwoods, Florissant and elsewhere—then allegedly stole a White Chevy Trax from near a credit union in Midtown. He rammed the Trax into the doors of approximately eight businesses, gaining entry to all but two of them, according to the very lengthy police probable cause statement. Again, the specific business names are redacted, but addresses in court documents correspond with an eatery, a Family Dollar in Bevo Mill and a beauty supply store in Tower Grove South, as well as an auto parts place and a strip mall in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. During one of these robberies Taylor stole lottery tickets, police say, and was later seen attempting to cash them at a store in the company of a woman.

Police do not say what happened to the Chevy Trax. But the next day, October 26, Taylor is accused of stealing a Dodge Ram from a car dealership in Dutchtown. He used it to ram into three more businesses in south city and one in the county. In one of the attempted robberies, police say Taylor came up empty because the cash registers were empty.

On October 29, Taylor tried and failed to use the Dodge Ram to break into a pawn shop in the Patch.

On October 30, Taylor stole a Lincoln MKX from the county, leaving the Ram pickup parked at the scene.

About a week later, on November 8 and 9, Taylor allegedly committed a pair of carjackings. During one of which he stole a Lexus from its driver at knifepoint. In the other one, he stole a car and a cell phone. Police tracked the cellphone and apprehended Taylor. When he was arrested, he had the Lexus key fob in his pocket. One of the carjacking victims identified Taylor in a photo lineup.

Now it’s safe to say they’re likely going to hold him on more than $400 bond — and, if found guilty, he could be looking at quite a few years in prison. Currently, he's being held in the City Justice Center without bond.