St. Louis County Vigilante Who Shot at Car Thieves Faces Charges

Francesca Jones spotted her sister's stolen car, gave chase and then opened fire, prosecutors say

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 8:36 am

click to enlarge St. Louis County Courthouse - Via Google Maps
Via Google Maps
St. Louis County Courthouse

Prosecutors in St. Louis County announced charges yesterday against a 32-year-old woman who they say took it upon herself to chase down the men who stole her sister's car, causing a serious traffic accident and endangering children in the process.

According to a police probable cause statement, Francesca Jones' sister had her 2020 Dodge Challenger stolen. One day after the alleged theft, Jones saw the vehicle on West Florissant near Goodfellow Boulevard.

At the time, Jones was driving in her own car with children riding with her. She nevertheless began pursuing her sister's stolen car, telling authorities her intent was to ram the thieves off the road.

Jones chased the Challenger on Jennings Station Road for about a mile and a half — until the Challenger crashed into a truck.

The truck driver, an innocent bystander, sustained serious injuries, police say. The Challenger ran off the road and caught fire.

At that point, police say Jones stopped her vehicle, got out with a gun and fired on the men in her sister's burning car, with bullets hitting two of them.

One of the men returned fire at Jones.

The chase and subsequent shooting caused no fatalities. But Jones has been charged with three counts each of assault, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. She's currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

