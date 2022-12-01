St. Louis County Warming Shelter Opens Today

The shelter will stay open 24 hours, seven days a week

By on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge Salvation Army building
Via Google Maps
St. Louis County and the Salvation Army's warming shelter is open.

It's getting too damn cold outside, and not all of us have a way stay warm.

So today, St. Louis County and the Salvation Army open the county's warming shelter (10740 Page Avenue) for any unhoused folks who need refuge from cold temperatures.

The shelter will stay open until March 12 and provide hot meals, laundry facilities and case management services.

Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week — regardless of temperature.

Anyone who needs to access the warming shelter should call the United Way 211 helpline or the Salvation Army Family Haven at (314) 423-7770.

