St. Louis County Warming Shelter Opens Today

click to enlarge Via Google Maps St. Louis County and the Salvation Army's warming shelter is open.

It's getting too damn cold outside, and not all of us have a way stay warm.So today, St. Louis County and the Salvation Army open thefor any unhoused folks who need refuge from cold temperatures.The shelter will stay open until March 12 and provide hot meals, laundry facilities and case management services.Services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week — regardless of temperature.Anyone who needs to access the warming shelter should call the United Way 211 helpline or the Salvation Army Family Haven at (314) 423-7770.