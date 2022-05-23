Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis County Woman Admits to Quarter Million Dollar COVID Fraud

She declared bankruptcy a month after scheme collapsed

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 4:43 pm

A St. Louis County woman pleaded guilty in federal court today for defrauding various COVID-related emergency rental assistance programs to the tune of $267,239 over the course of ten months in 2021.

In January of that year, Semaj Portis, 42, admits that she registered with the Missouri Secretary of State's office a company called Forever Riding. Between then and October of 2021, she submitted 52 applications for rental assistance in which she listed herself or Forever Riding as the landlord.

According to a statement issued this afternoon by the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Missouri, neither Portis nor Forever Riding were the landlords for any of the tenants listed in the assistance applications.

Portis admitted in a plea agreement to submitting fake lease agreements as part of the scheme to defraud.

Portis submitted the fraudulent applications for assistance to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which administered COVID-related aid meant to keep renters in their homes and landlords from going bankrupt.

She used the money to pay for vacations and to buy real estate, the US Attorney's Office said.

“Financial fraud is particularly egregious when it takes advantage of programs intended to help victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office and law enforcement have been aggressively investigating and prosecuting these cases,” United States Attorney Sayler Fleming said in a statement.

Portis' fraud ceased in October 2021, though it is not clear if this was due to an arrest, an indictment or some other reason. The following month she declared bankruptcy. In paperwork for the bankruptcy she listed her total liabilities as almost the exact amount she admitted she had defrauded COVID relief programs for.
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

Portis's guilty plea is on top of the more than $7 million of COVID assistance-related fraud that has been either alleged or successfully prosecuted in the Eastern District of Missouri over the past year.

Portis is scheduled to be sentenced August 26.

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Unpopular, Unnecessary, Unkillable Loop Trolley to Resume Operation

By Daniel Hill

Seemingly nothing can stop the Loop Trolley from clanging on down the line.

Vipers Fans Poop in Their Boots as St. Louis Battlehawks' Return Looks Likely

By Daniel Hill

This guy has gotta be pretty pumped.

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

