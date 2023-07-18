St. Louis Burger Week - Get the App + Feast!

St. Louis County Woman Found Not Guilty in 2020 Pagedale Shooting

Attorney Jerryl Christmas said the case was part of "a disturbing pattern of prosecution against Black women clearly in self-defense mode"

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jonique Borroum, 30, found not guilty in county court today.
RYAN KRULL
Jonique Borroum, 30, found not guilty in county court today.

A St. Louis County jury today agreed that a 30-year-old woman acted in self-defense when in January 2020 she shot the daughter of the woman in whose house she'd been living.

Attorney Jerryl Christmas had previously said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s case against Jonique Borroum was part of "a disturbing pattern of prosecution against Black women clearly in self-defense mode."

During the two-day trial, there was no question as to whether Borroum had shot Jasmine Morgan.

"This is a case about self-defense," Christmas said in his opening statement.

The Pagedale home where the shooting took place belonged to Morgan's mother, Tanya, but Christmas argued that Tanya was in the process of kicking her daughter out. Christmas said that when Morgan found out she was being told to leave, she told Borroum, "If I got to leave, you got to leave."

According to Borroum, Morgan kicked in her bedroom door and the two got in a shoving match. The 30-year-old said that Morgan was on top of her on the bed, choking her, when Borroum reached for a gun beneath the mattress and fired. The bullet struck Morgan in her face, causing nerve damage and requiring one of her teeth to be removed.

In court yesterday, both Morgan and Borroum took the stand.

Related
Photo of Jonique Borroum, whose trial starts next week in St. Louis County.

Defense Attorney Accuses Wesley Bell's Office of 'Prosecutorial Misconduct': "If you don't like me don't take it out on my clients," Jerryl Christmas says

Morgan testified that she'd come up to Borroum's room to have a conversation with her and that she never kicked in anyone's door.

But under cross examination by Christmas, Morgan was vague about what she'd come to talk to Borroum about.

"You were just having a casual conversation with Jonique…And then she just jumped up and hit you?" Christmas said.

Morgan said that her mother had never asked to leave the house in Pagedale, but also said she hadn't been back since January 2020.

When she testified, Borroum said that she fired the gun because she feared for her own life as well as for her daughter, who was also in the bedroom.

This summer, the charges against Borroum were upgraded to first-degree assault, a move Christmas said he thought was due in part to his speaking out about the case. Bell’s office said Christmas speaking to the media had nothing to do with how they handled the case.

The jury reached its verdict this morning after deliberating for about two hours.

Related
Jonique Borroum used a handgun in an altercation with her roomate's daughter. Borroum claims the shooting was in self defense.

Lawyer Alleges Racial Bias in St. Louis County Self-Defense Cases: "I want my clients treated like white women," lawyer says


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

We Need to Sit Our Asses Down at St. Louis City SC Games

By Rosalind Early

You're going to need stamina if you go to a St. Louis City SC game.

St. Louis Drivers Really Are Among the Worst in the U.S., Study Finds

By Sarah Fenske

Just another day on the St. Louis streets.

Also in News

Missouri Joins 18 States In Challenging Abortion Patients' Privacy

By Monica Obradovic

Andrew Bailey.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

St. Louis City Falls 3-0 to Los Angeles FC

By Julian Trejo

Jonathan Bell on the ball in his first start for St. Louis City SC.

Over-the-Counter Birth Control Is a Win For Missouri. But Not All May Benefit

By Monica Obradovic

Opill, known as the "mini-pill," will hit the shelves early next year.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us