St. Louis Couple Busted After She Helps Him Rob a Man She Spent the Night With

Brittany Gilpin is now in the City Justice Center and faces robbery charges

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 6:00 am

Booking photo of Brittany Gilpin.
St. Louis Police have busted a 27-year-old north county woman who helped set up an accomplice to rob the man she’d spent the night with — and her 32-year-old accomplice also now faces charges.

Court records say the woman spent the night at an apartment in the city’s Academy neighborhood, leaving the door unlocked when she left the next day so her accomplice could rob the person living there.

Prosecutors yesterday filed felony robbery, armed criminal action and burglary charges against Lamandris Bobo, 32, saying that he was one of two masked men who entered the apartment on Union Boulevard and stole cash and jewelry from the man living there. They were let into the building by Brittany Gilpin, who told the victim in the case that she was going out for a pack of cigarettes, prosecutors say.

The robbery allegedly happened December 7. That day, police say, Gilpin is seen on surveillance video talking on the phone as she leaves the apartment. She then opens the door for Bobo, whose nickname is "Rambo," and the other masked man, and leaves the premises "showing no concern."

Once inside, Bobo and the other man emptied the victim's pockets and stole $2,000 worth of jewelry from his apartment. Prosecutors say they took $4,000 in total of cash.

After the robbery, the victim contacted police and gave them Gilpin's address, which prosecutors say she shared with Bobo.

A search of their residence turned up the weapon allegedly used in the robbery as well as some of the jewelry taken from their mark’s apartment.

Gilpin is facing robbery and burglary charges. She is currently in the City Justice Center and has a bond hearing later today. Bobo does not appear to be in custody at this time.

