St. Louis Drivers Ruin Moonlight Ramble for Everyone

click to enlarge RFT ARCHIVES The Moonlight Ramble has been held in St. Louis for 59 years.

Thousands of bikers planned on riding through the streets of St. Louis for the Moonlight Ramble this past Saturday. But a last-minute call-off cancelled the annual event.The cancellation was due to issues with a third-party security company, according to an email sent to participants. The ramble was already cancelled at its original date in August due to rain."Rider safety is the number one priority for our team and we had to make a difficult decision last night," Moonlight Ramble organizers said in an email sent Sunday"In an effort to be transparent, the third-party security company that we've worked with for years to close down intersections to keep the route free from cars assured us that they had the personnel in place to fulfill our requirements, continuing their assurances up until 10:30 the night of the event."Organizers also said the route was not clear of traffic late into the night, with intersections lacking security personnel. Some drivers had moved barricades that had been put in place.Controlling the traffic, especially in a timely manner, seemed impossible, organizers explained. This year's ride was planned to start and end in the Grove, with the route passing through Midtown and downtown St. Louis."As cyclists and St. Louisans, it was truly heartbreaking," Moonlight Ramble's email reads. "We never want to inconvenience or disappoint the Moonlight Ramblers, and we know that's what happened last night."The Moonlight Ramble is typically held at midnight near the full moon in August. It attracts thousands of riders each year, according to the event's website, which describes the ramble was one of the longest nighttime bike ride in the U.S.Organizers wrote that they will work through refunds over the next few days. A rescheduled date, if there will be one, has yet to be announced.