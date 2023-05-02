St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Shaw Neighborhood

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO This dumpster has no bottom, but folks still want to use it.

Date and time: April 13, approximately 2:30 p.m.



Location: Shaw

What happened: The dumpster's bottom deteriorated. The dumpster was then flipped about three weeks before this picture was taken, according to a neighbor.

Ability of trash trucks to collect trash from this dumpster: 0

Neighbors' determination to still throw trash there: 10

Caution tape effectiveness: nonexistent

Proximity to a functioning dumpster: within eyesight