St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Shaw Neighborhood

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge This dumpster has no bottom, but folks still want to use it.
COURTESY PHOTO
This dumpster has no bottom, but folks still want to use it.

Date and time: April 13, approximately 2:30 p.m.

Location: Shaw

What happened: The dumpster's bottom deteriorated. The dumpster was then flipped about three weeks before this picture was taken, according to a neighbor.

Ability of trash trucks to collect trash from this dumpster: 0

Neighbors' determination to still throw trash there: 10

Caution tape effectiveness: nonexistent

Proximity to a functioning dumpster: within eyesight


About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
