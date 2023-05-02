St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Shaw Neighborhood

Date and time: April 13, approximately 2:30 p.m.
Location: Shaw
What happened: The dumpster's bottom deteriorated. The dumpster was then flipped about three weeks before this picture was taken, according to a neighbor.
Ability of trash trucks to collect trash from this dumpster: 0
Neighbors' determination to still throw trash there: 10
Caution tape effectiveness: nonexistent
Proximity to a functioning dumpster: within eyesight
