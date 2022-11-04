St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 8:04 am

click to enlarge One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash. - DANIEL HILL
DANIEL HILL
One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash.

As part of an ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness, the RFT presents Dumpster Watch, an exhaustive look at our city's oft-neglected and ever-overflowing refuse receptacles.

Let's dive in:

Date and time: October 27, 4:25 p.m.
Location: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street, Gravois Park
Percentage full: 150
Stench factor: 4 (out of 10)
Interesting detritus: one love seat (used), a ton of carpet padding, what appears to be a discarded replica of the True Cross

Got a St. Louis-based dumpster that's worth a watch? Send a photo and some stats to the RFT's Chief Dumpster Corespondent at [email protected] for a chance to see your garbage featured in the newspaper.

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @editorfatlarge.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

By Daniel Hill

Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Andoe's Society Page: Inside an Elevated Central West End Soiree

By Chris Andoe

The view from Choinski and Jewett's apartment.

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Also in News

Drought Reveals New Portion of Popular Southwest Missouri Cave

By Ryan Krull

The Smallin Cave in Southwest Missouri.

Missouri 'Venom Fest' Ends Early After Cobra Disappears

By Ryan Krull

File photo of a two-headed snake.

St. Louis Shooting Victim Jean Kuczka Remembered as 'Selfless'

By Monica Obradovic

Jean Kuczka died while shielding her students from gunfire

What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us