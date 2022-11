St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street

click to enlarge DANIEL HILL One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash.

As part of an ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness, thepresents Dumpster Watch, an exhaustive look at our city's oft-neglected and ever-overflowing refuse receptacles.Let's dive in:October 27, 4:25 p.m.Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street, Gravois Park1504 (out of 10)one love seat (used), a ton of carpet padding, what appears to be a discarded replica of the True CrossGot a St. Louis-based dumpster that's worth a watch? Send a photo and some stats to the's Chief Dumpster Corespondent at [email protected] for a chance to see your garbage featured in the newspaper.