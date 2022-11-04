St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street

click to enlarge
DANIEL HILL
One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash.
As part of an ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness, the RFT
presents Dumpster Watch, an exhaustive look at our city's oft-neglected and ever-overflowing refuse receptacles.
Let's dive in:
Date and time:
October 27, 4:25 p.m.
Location:
Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street, Gravois Park
Percentage full:
150
Stench factor:
4 (out of 10)
Interesting detritus:
one love seat (used), a ton of carpet padding, what appears to be a discarded replica of the True Cross
Got a St. Louis-based dumpster that's worth a watch? Send a photo and some stats to the RFT
's Chief Dumpster Corespondent at [email protected]
for a chance to see your garbage featured in the newspaper.