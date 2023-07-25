St. Louis Dumpster Watch: The Grove

click to enlarge ROSALIND EARLY This neighborhood was a little smelly the day we stopped by, and we think the smell might have been emanating from these dumpsters.

Where: off of Newstead Avenue in the Grove



What won't surprise you: This dumpster actually smelled even worse than it looked.

What might surprise you: There was more trash around the dumpster than in it.

What we can surmise about the people who use this dumpster: One lucky tyke nearby just got a dollhouse that has an elevator and a slide. Maybe it was a bribe to replace the broken sandbox toy?

We also gleaned: There are some renegades here since it's illegal to throw away tires.

Plus: That umbrella is not recyclable.



