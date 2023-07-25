RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: The Grove

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 10:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This neighborhood was a little smelly the day we stopped by, and we think it might have been emanating from these dumpsters.
ROSALIND EARLY
This neighborhood was a little smelly the day we stopped by, and we think the smell might have been emanating from these dumpsters.

Where: off of Newstead Avenue in the Grove

What won't surprise you: This dumpster actually smelled even worse than it looked.

What might surprise you: There was more trash around the dumpster than in it.

What we can surmise about the people who use this dumpster: One lucky tyke nearby just got a dollhouse that has an elevator and a slide. Maybe it was a bribe to replace the broken sandbox toy?

We also gleaned: There are some renegades here since it's illegal to throw away tires.

Plus: That umbrella is not recyclable.

Related
This dumpster has no bottom, but folks still want to use it.

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Shaw Neighborhood: An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

Related
A previous dumpster watch fiasco got cleaned up.

St. Lous Dumpster Watch: Shaw Neighborhood (Again): An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

Related
We're guessing this isn't the way to properly dispose of part of your car.

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tower Grove East: An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

Related
One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash.

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street: An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Local Geniuses ‘Sled’ Down Arch Steps In the Middle of Summer

By Monica Obradovic

Sledding on the Arch steps.

Prosecutors Dismiss Charges Against Teens Accused of Drive-By Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Brenda Mahr outside the Carnahan Courthouse downtown.

City Preservation Board Puts Kibosh on Tower Grove South Apartments

By Ryan Krull

A rendering of the proposed building included in the Preservation Board's meeting agenda.

Judge Smacks Down St. Louis Radio Host Accused of Covid Misinformation

By Ryan Krull

Eric Nepute says that he's just trying to keep people healthy and sell vitamins. The FTC says that he's made more than 10 million misleading claims about COVID-19.

Also in News

St. Louis City SC's Leagues Cup Debut Ends in Defeat

By Julian Trejo

Aziel Jackson on the ball in City's 2-1 defeat against the Columbus Crew.

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

By Ryan Krull

8 Injured When Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home

Missouri Man Who Brought Pitchfork to Jan. 6 Riot Charged with 5 Felonies

By Sarah Fenske

Prosecutors say Christopher Brian Roe assaulted an officer.

Missouri Joins 18 States In Challenging Abortion Patients' Privacy

By Monica Obradovic

Andrew Bailey.
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us