St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tower Grove East

An ongoing investigation into St. Louis' enduring but endearing trashiness

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 7:01 am

click to enlarge We're guessing this isn't the way to properly dispose of part of your car.
STANLEY WONG
Location of sighting: Tower Grove East

How the bumper got in the dumpster: unknown

Our guess: a courteous Kia Boy

Location of expired temp tag: unknown

Title if dedicated as a sculpture: St. Louis, mixed media, car in dumpster, 2023

What surprises us most: that it was properly put in the trash dumpster and not the recycling


About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
