St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tower Grove East

Location of sighting: Tower Grove East
How the bumper got in the dumpster: unknown
Our guess: a courteous Kia Boy
Location of expired temp tag: unknown
Title if dedicated as a sculpture: St. Louis, mixed media, car in dumpster, 2023
What surprises us most: that it was properly put in the trash dumpster and not the recycling
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter