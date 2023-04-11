St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tower Grove East

click to enlarge STANLEY WONG We're guessing this isn't the way to properly dispose of part of your car.

Location of sighting: Tower Grove East

How the bumper got in the dumpster: unknown

Our guess: a courteous Kia Boy

Location of expired temp tag: unknown

Title if dedicated as a sculpture: St. Louis, mixed media, car in dumpster, 2023

What surprises us most: that it was properly put in the trash dumpster and not the recycling