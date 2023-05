click to enlarge MONICA OBRADOVIC This is a real 10/10 on the eyesore scale.

Location: near Macklind and Lindenwood avenues



This is: a giant box of wires, supposedly owned by AT&T

How long has it been like this: at least three weeks since first sighting

Caution tape effectiveness: less than the black tarp half strewn over the box

What happened: unknown

Our theory: a classic St. Louis hit-and-run

Level of eye-soreness: so, so very sore



Catch up on all of our oddball sightings: