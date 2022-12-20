St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

Lila and Dylan Waier hope to match the former garden shop's legacy

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 7:37 am

click to enlarge Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park - Monica Obradovic
Monica Obradovic
Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park
A new garden store will open in the Bayer’s Garden Shop’s former location off of Hampton Avenue in the spring.

The Garden Shop, headed by couple Lila and Dylan Waier, has no set opening date yet, but will take over Bayer’s former space in April, Lila Waier tells the RFT.

Bayer’s closed its south city and Imperial locations in June after more than 80 years of operation. At the time, owners Greg and Jason Bayer told the Post-Dispatch that low sales and a perpetual staff shortage led to the legacy business’ closure. The brothers’ grandparents started Bayer’s on Hampton Avenue in 1941. The business eventually grew into a staple for St. Louis-area gardeners.

The Waiers hope to bring new life to Bayer’s former space. The Garden Shop will sell gardening essentials, such as plants, pots, supplies and sod, with pumpkins for sale in the fall and Christmas trees during the holiday season. Lila Waier says they’ll do their best to match Bayer’s selection and follow the shop’s legacy.

“We probably won’t be able to match the level of inventory they had in year one, so we hope folks will bear with us,” she says.

Supporting other small businesses is important to her and her husband, Lila Waier adds, so their new shop will also have a section featuring local small-batch growers.
click to enlarge The former Bayer's Garden Shop on Hampton before it closed last summer - screengrab via Google Maps
screengrab via Google Maps
The former Bayer's Garden Shop on Hampton before it closed last summer
Though they haven’t owned a plant nursery before, the Waiers are not new to small businesses. The couple operated a 50-acre medical cannabis collective in California before they relocated to Missouri in 2018. They opened Grow Gear Garden Supply (3217 Ivanhoe Avenue) in Lindenwood Park soon after moving to the Midwest.

Grow Gear sells supplies for indoor and outdoor growing, but not plants. The Waiers plan to operate the store along with their new garden shop.

The couple's acquisition of Bayer’s former spot follows a dogged pursuit to take over its space after Lila Waier heard of Bayer’s closing over the summer. She says she immediately started searching for information about the garden shop’s property on Hampton Avenue and drove to Bayer’s Imperial location to drop off a letter for the shop’s former owners.

They eventually got in contact, and the Bayers have been extremely helpful since then, Lila Waier says. Since this is her family’s first nursery, there’s a learning curve, she adds. But they look forward to following in the footsteps of a south city institution.

“We’re just really excited to continue the tradition at that location after 81 years and keep a family-owned plant nursery there,” Lila Waier says.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Monica Obradovic
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Venue Restricts Drag Show to 18+ After Facing GOP Hate

By Monica Obradovic

Performers imitate the Grinch at a previous Drag Queen Christmas show.

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

St. Louis Could See -35 Degree Wind Chills This Week

By Monica Obradovic

We mourn.

Schnucks Partnership With St. Louis City SC Brings Kids Onto the Field

By Benjamin Simon

Six people sit on chairs on the grass in CITY PARK soccer stadium with bleachers in the background.

Also in News

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021

By Monica Obradovic

Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020.

Hartmann: Vicky Hartzler's Crying Shame

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, on the floor of the U.S. House crying over gay marriage.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us