St. Louis Car Watch: Arsenal Street Along Tower Grove Park

RYAN KRULL
No one was hurt in the fire, and the driver was able to save his tools.
Location:
Arsenal Street along Tower Grove Park
The driver:
heard a pop, pulled over, and next thing he knew, the hood was aflame.
Luckily:
He escaped with his construction tools, with which he makes his living.
He said
: “I’m asking Him what this is all about, what this means? Like is He telling me to get a new truck?”
Oh, you’re talking about the big man upstairs:
“Yeah, that’s what I call Him, too.”
Anything to say after your brush with death?:
“I don’t know what to tell you right now.”
Courtesy of the driver’s pal on the scene:
“Out of the fire, into the storm. That’s life.”
About the mechanic who serviced the truck a week prior:
“He must have fucked something up.”
