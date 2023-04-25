CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

St. Louis Car Watch: Arsenal Street Along Tower Grove Park

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 7:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge No one was hurt in the fire, and the driver was able to save his tools.
RYAN KRULL
No one was hurt in the fire, and the driver was able to save his tools.

Location: Arsenal Street along Tower Grove Park

The driver: heard a pop, pulled over, and next thing he knew, the hood was aflame.

Luckily: He escaped with his construction tools, with which he makes his living.

He said: “I’m asking Him what this is all about, what this means? Like is He telling me to get a new truck?”

Oh, you’re talking about the big man upstairs: “Yeah, that’s what I call Him, too.”

Anything to say after your brush with death?: “I don’t know what to tell you right now.”

Courtesy of the driver’s pal on the scene: “Out of the fire, into the storm. That’s life.”

About the mechanic who serviced the truck a week prior: “He must have fucked something up.”

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gardner Orders Assistant Prosecutor To Answer to Contempt Charge

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Andy Cohen To Receive Star on St. Louis Walk of Fame Next Month

By Monica Obradovic

He's always been a star in our hearts.

Missouri AG Removes Trans Health Care Tip Line After 'Hack'

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Heads Up, Travelers: Three Lanes of I-255 Will Be Closed This Weekend

By Jaime Lees

Heads Up, Travelers: Three Lanes of I-255 Will Be Closed This Weekend

Also in News

ACLU, Lambda Legal Sue to Block Missouri Trans Health Care Order

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Critics of Missouri's Anti-Vax Food Labeling Bill Say They Were Harassed

By Ryan Krull

File photo of Missouri State Capitol.

St. Louis Was Surrounded by 12 Tornadoes Last Weekend

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Was Surrounded by 12 Tornadoes Last Weekend

Ralph Yarl's Shooter Charged With Two Felonies

By Ryan Krull

Andrew Lester booking photo.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us