St. Louis Graffiti Watch: Highway 55 near Broadway and Cherokee Street

Location: Highway 55, near the intersection of Broadway and Cherokee Street
Exclamation marks: three
Other cities where you'd see this: zero
Other cities where people would post about it online and write about it in the newspaper: less than zero
Did the tagger add extra cheese?: Yes, notice Provel is also tagged on the Porta Potty as well as on the other side of the highway
Odds this is Imo's guerrilla marketing: 50/50
The appropriateness of all this Provel being right next to a bathroom: 100
