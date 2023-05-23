St. Louis Graffiti Watch: Highway 55 near Broadway and Cherokee Street

An ongoing investigation into the oddball sights we see around St. Louis

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge St. Louis expressed its love of Provel with vandalism.
RYAN KRULL
St. Louis expressed its love of Provel with vandalism.

Location: Highway 55, near the intersection of Broadway and Cherokee Street

Exclamation marks: three

Other cities where you'd see this: zero

Other cities where people would post about it online and write about it in the newspaper: less than zero

Did the tagger add extra cheese?: Yes, notice Provel is also tagged on the Porta Potty as well as on the other side of the highway

Odds this is Imo's guerrilla marketing: 50/50

The appropriateness of all this Provel being right next to a bathroom: 100

