St. Louis Honors Rapper Smino With His Own Day

The world-renowned rapper held his St. Louis holiday concert, Kribmas, this past weekend

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 12:20 pm

Smino kneels on stage while holding a microphone.
Courtesy of Zero Fatigue
Smino performs at Stifel Theatre on December 18 for his fifth annual concert, Kribmas.

Something special usually comes out of Smino’s annual holiday concert, Kribmas. And it happened again this year — when Mayor Tishaura Jones declared December 18 as Smino Day in the City of St. Louis.

Jones pre-recorded a video, courtesy of independent record label Zero Fatigue, honoring the St. Louis rapper.

“I just want to congratulate Smino on the five-year anniversary of Kribmas,” Jones says in the video. “Representing the crib, right? And want to also congratulate him for all of his outreach in the community and being just a wonderfully talented artist.”

The video was shown during Sunday’s Kribmas concert, where he was also presented with a framed proclamation.


In recent years, Smino has skyrocketed into one of St. Louis' most famous musical artists. He recently released his third studio album, Luv 4 Rent, and his song, "90 Proof" with J Cole, received over 1.5 million views on YouTube. He will begin his nationwide tour in January with JID.

But first, Smino made a stop back in St. Louis for his fifth holiday charity concert, Kribmas, and his first since the pandemic. In past years, he brought out Nelly and rocked Air Force 1’s painted by local artist Brock Seals.
Related
Smino pulls a hoodie over his head as he sits in a chair in a yard.

Rapper Smino Misses St. Louis, So He's Returning for Kribmas: The world-renowned artist will return to St. Louis for his fifth annual concert, Kribmas, on December 18

Before this year’s charity concert at Stifel Theatre, sponsored by Spotify, he held sneaker-design and holiday-card workshops. Proceeds from a sweater party also went to the Annie Malone Foundation. He's in the process of developing an art school in St. Louis as well.

Although he now lives in Los Angles, Smino told the RFT in early December that St. Louis still holds an important place in his heart.

“I’m from St. Louis, shit,” he said. “I feel like when I say I am from St. Louis, the way that I handle my shit and the way that I am, is self-explanatory. I don’t got to say no more. It’s like — I’m from the Lou. You know how we move. You know how the attitude is. You know how the energy is.”

This story has been updated.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space

By Monica Obradovic

Lila and Dylan Waier already own and operate Grow Gear Garden Supply in Lindenwood Park

St. Louis City SC Releases Schedule for Inaugural Season

By Rosalind Early

Supporters of St. Louis soccer will be filling the 22,500-seat CITYPARK stadium for the first time on Wednesday.

St. Louis Venue Restricts Drag Show to 18+ After Facing GOP Hate

By Monica Obradovic

Performers imitate the Grinch at a previous Drag Queen Christmas show.

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

Also in News

Drugs in Missouri Prisons are a Big, Deadly Business

By Ryan Krull

An inmate from the Ozark Correctional Center says the prison is awash in drugs.

Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Lucas Henson

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Epic Fraud

By Ray Hartmann

Josh Hawley ran for Senate in 2018 while serving as Missouri's Attorney General.

Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021

By Monica Obradovic

Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020.
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us