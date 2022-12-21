St. Louis Honors Rapper Smino With His Own Day

Something special usually comes out of Smino’s annual holiday concert, Kribmas. And it happened again this year — when Mayor Tishaura Jones declared December 18 as Smino Day in the City of St. Louis.
Jones pre-recorded a video, courtesy of independent record label Zero Fatigue, honoring the St. Louis rapper.
“I just want to congratulate Smino on the five-year anniversary of Kribmas,” Jones says in the video. “Representing the crib, right? And want to also congratulate him for all of his outreach in the community and being just a wonderfully talented artist.”
The video was shown during Sunday’s Kribmas concert, where he was also presented with a framed proclamation.
In recent years, Smino has skyrocketed into one of St. Louis' most famous musical artists. He recently released his third studio album, Luv 4 Rent, and his song, "90 Proof" with J Cole, received over 1.5 million views on YouTube. He will begin his nationwide tour in January with JID.
But first, Smino made a stop back in St. Louis for his fifth holiday charity concert, Kribmas, and his first since the pandemic. In past years, he brought out Nelly and rocked Air Force 1’s painted by local artist Brock Seals.
Although he now lives in Los Angles, Smino told the RFT in early December that St. Louis still holds an important place in his heart.
“I’m from St. Louis, shit,” he said. “I feel like when I say I am from St. Louis, the way that I handle my shit and the way that I am, is self-explanatory. I don’t got to say no more. It’s like — I’m from the Lou. You know how we move. You know how the attitude is. You know how the energy is.”
This story has been updated.
