St. Louis Icon Andy Cohen Went to Rehab (the Bar)

Talk show star and St. Louis native Andy Cohen visited Rehab Bar & Grill in St. Louis this weekend — because where else would a homegrown LGBTQ+ icon from St. Louis go on a visit to his hometown?
From the looks of his Instagram, the Bravo host visited St. Louis over the weekend to celebrate the 90th birthday of his father, Lou Cohen.
Cohen grew up in St. Louis (Clayton High School, in case you were wondering). A lightly fictionalized TV version of his memoir, Most Talkative, has the green light to tell his coming-of-age in 1980s St. Louis.
Over the weekend, Cohen made his way over to Rehab on Saturday night. At some point over the weekend, he also graced the Up-Down STL arcade bar in the Central West End. The famously chatty Cohen has been known to enjoy a drink or two — and was apparently in good spirits.
St. Louisans will take whatever opportunity they can to gloat about the handful of celebrities from here, so selfies showing Cohen with fans naturally followed suit.
So did regret from those who missed Cohen's appearance.
In other news, congrats to Cohen for recently securing a three-year contract extension with SiriusXM. Variety reported today that Cohen’s radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” will expand from a weekly show to five days a week.
Apparently I was DJing while @Andy was in Rehab STL tonight and I didn't get to meet him! 😭— April Maier (@April32984) November 13, 2022
