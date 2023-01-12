St. Louis Is One of the Easiest Places to Live Off Minimum Wage, Study Finds

click to enlarge
SmartAsset analyzed 79 cities and found that St. Louis has the fifth highest "real minimum wage" when adjusted for cost of living.
St. Louis' cost of living is making it one of the most affordable cities in the country, according to a new report
SmartAsset, a financial technology company that frequently publishes studies, found that St. Louis ranks as one of the top cities “where minimum wage goes the furthest.”
This really isn’t a product of the St. Louis’ minimum wage though. At $12 an hour, St. Louis’ minimum wage was tied for the lowest in the top 10. It actually has more to do with the cost of living in St. Louis.
According to SmartAsset, it costs residents 12.3 percent below the national average to live in St. Louis. The study defines cost of living as including housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous goods and services.
SmartAsset used the average cost of living to create an adjusted minimum wage. In St. Louis, that number was $13.68 per hour, ranking it fifth of the 79 cities analyzed. In 2022, it ranked fourth.
Minimum wage went the furthest in Denver. There the minimum wage is $17.29 per hour, the second-highest in the study. The cost of living though is only 14.7 percent above average, which means that the adjusted minimum wage for the city (that is, how much spending power your wage actually has) is $15.07. Almost all of the lowest-ranked cities had a minimum wage of $7.25.
SmartAsset noted that it received minimum wage data from minimumwage.com and government websites, and cost of living data from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
