St. Louis Is One of the Most 'Beautiful and Affordable' Places in the U.S.

Here's something that should put a spring in the city's step: Travel + Leisure has named St. Louis one of the 10 most "beautiful and affordable" places in the country.
The magazine based its conclusions on lists compiled by U.S. News and World Report, which we all know are never wrong and which looked at things like median rent and median home prices.
How they determined our beauty isn't exactly clear, but an assessment of Forest Park was involved:
This mid-sized Midwestern city stretches along the banks of the Mississippi River and is famous for its landmark Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis residents soak in the magnificence of the 1,300-acre Forest Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., which enhances the already scenic landscape. At around $260,000, the median housing cost in St. Louis is significantly less than the national median and greatly appeals to those looking to relocate.St. Louis finished sixth in the ratings, behind No. 1 (Hickory, North Carolina) and No. 2 (Grand Rapids, Michigan), but ahead of No. 7 Dallas and No. 8 Raleigh-Durham ... as we well should! (Let's just say Dallas is not our idea of a good time or a sight for sore eyes.)
Can this stop the region's ongoing malaise? Probably not, but isn't it nice to feel pretty?
