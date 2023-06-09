St. Louis Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory Following Main Break

It really wouldn't be St. Louis without some kind of water issue. Since it hasn't flooded from deluges of rain in the last few days, of course a water main would break. A whole 20 inch break, in fact, according to a city notification.
However, when a main breaks, there's a chance for contamination due to low water pressure.
So the city has issued a boil advisory for two parts of South City. Area 1 is Bevo Mill, Boulevard Heights, Carondelet, Dutchtown, Holly Hills and Mount Pleasant. Area 2 is Lindenwood Park.
The specific area is Mississippi River west on Robert to Morganford, North on Morganford to Delor, east on Delor to Gustine, north on Gustine to Itaska, east on Itaska to South Grand, north on South Grand to Taft, east on Taft to Virginia, south on Virginia to Delor and east on Delor to Mississippi River.
For area 2, it's Fyler at Jamieson, east to Watson, south on Watson to Chippewa, west on Chippewa to Jamieson and north on Jamieson to Fyler.
If that's confusing, check out the handy map above.
Also, the city notes in its alert that this is all in the spirit of caution, and no contamination is know. Still, don't take risks: Don't drink that (maybe) nasty water without boiling it.
