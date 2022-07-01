Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Jail Oversight Nominees Win Approval After All

In a reversal, activists Mike Milton and Reverend Darryl Gray win confirmation by the Board of Aldermen

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 9:31 am

Mike Milton has been confirmed for the St. Louis Detention Oversight Board, just two months after the Board of Aldermen voted down his nomination. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
Danny Wicentowski
Mike Milton has been confirmed for the St. Louis Detention Oversight Board, just two months after the Board of Aldermen voted down his nomination.

Two months ago, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones found her plans for a Detention Facilities Oversight Board facing potentially fatal opposition from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

What a difference two months can make. 

Yesterday, two nominees to the board whose nominations came under fire garnered aldermanic approval. A third, who'd walked away just after being confirmed, has now rescinded her resignation.

"Thank you for nominating me to the Detention Facilities Oversight Board (DFOB) and for working so hard to assure that the original nine members have been approved by the Board of Alderman," Pamela Walker wrote in a letter to the mayor yesterday. "It is an honor to be nominated and it would be an honor to serve."

Walker's about-face was triggered by the restored nominations of two Black activists. Both men had faced opposition for their previous work lobbying to close the city's workhouse. Mike Milton, best known for his work starting up the Bail Project's St. Louis office, saw his nomination voted down. The nomination of Reverend Darryl Gray, an activist who's led protest marches, also faced resistance — and was withdrawn before it could be rejected.

In April, Walker, the city's former health director, had suggested the board without Milton and Gray would be doomed to a "contentious and combative relationship with the social justice community." She quit one day after winning confirmation.

With the three members now back in the fold, the board is fully empaneled — and Nick Desideri, a spokesman for Mayor Jones, said it should soon convene its first meeting.

Said Desideri, "It is an example of how even after three shocking federal indictments led to three resignations of city officials, city government and the Board of Aldermen continue to function."

And yet, yesterday's vote may suggest less that city government continues to function and more that it's now functioning with a whole lot less rancor. Opposition to Milton and Gray had been led by the very members who were indicted last month, including former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and then-Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. Without them on the board, the two activists found smooth sailing.

The city's troubled jails aren't the only area where Mayor Jones is finding less resistance — at least for now. Earlier this week, she signed a budget passed by the Board of Aldermen — something that used to happen every year but hadn't happened since 2019.

“It demonstrates how city leaders can work together even after this month’s shocking resignations,” Jones told the Post-Dispatch — a quote that sounds a whole lot like the one from Desideri yesterday.

For all the good will emanating from City Hall these days, the detention oversight board has a lot of work ahead. The City Justice Center saw numerous riots last year, and a class-action lawsuit alleges jailers used enough mace to leave inmates forced to "marinate" in it. It'll be up to Jones to demonstrate whether she can use this period of less resistance from the Board of Aldermen to make change.

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in St. Louis, Detroit, Cincinnati and Cleveland. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

Alleged Serial Killer Will Stand Trial in Kansas City

By Ryan Krull

The mugshot of Perez Reed, arrested in 2021 by federal agents.

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Into Law Criminalizing Homelessness

By Monica Obradovic

New homelessness law makes it a Class C misdemeanor to illegally camp on state-owned land.

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.

Also in News

Missouri Voting Rights Groups Push Back Against New Voter ID Law

By Jenna Jones

Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at the University City recreational complex on April 5.

Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us