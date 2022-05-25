St. Louis Journalist Sarah Fenske Named Executive Editor of Euclid Media Group

click to enlarge Courtesy of Sarah Fenske Euclid Media Group has appointed Sarah Fenske executive editor effective June 27.

Euclid Media Group announces the appointment of award-winning journalist Sarah Fenske as executive editor, effective June 27.In her new position, Fenske will be supervising all editorial content for theand"I've never had more fun in journalism, or did more important work, than in my years at alt-weeklies, so I couldn't be more excited about coming back," Fenske says. "I can't wait to work with Rosalind and her team, as well as the talented writers and editors across Euclid's publications. These papers are more vital than ever, and I look forward to being a part of their ongoing renaissance."To the position, Fenske brings over 23 years of experience as a journalist and editor, including nearly three as host of, St. Louis Public Radio's daily talk show. She's previously served as editor-in-chief of the; director of digital content atand editor-in-chief of theUnder Fenske's leadership,won a regional Edward R. Murrow award earlier this year. In 2011, she won the Livingston Award for Young Journalists, and she's also won awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Association of Women in Journalism (the Clarion Awards) and the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.“I’m very pleased and excited that Sarah will be rejoining us as executive editor,” says Chris Keating, Euclid Media Group chief operating officer. “She’s an incredibly talented editor and leader who has the experience with and skills to support the Euclid family of weeklies as they continue their important work of bringing news and culture to their communities. It’s a challenging time for journalism, but Sarah is more than up to the task.”Euclid Media Group is a privately-held media company formed in 2013. EMG is focused on the multimedia production of relevant events, content and news coverage for the culturally-engaged consumer. EMG properties include the; and most recently, theEuclid Media Group is operated by Chris Keating of Shaker Heights, Ohio; Michael Wagner, of San Antonio, Texas; and Andrew Zelman of Cleveland, Ohio. For more info, visit euclidmediagroup.com.