St. Louis' LGBTQ-Friendly Neighborhoods Today

Victor Stefanescu outlines how and why classic gayborhoods are changing across the nation, including St. Louis' the Grove, in this week's feature. But that doesn't mean the gayborhood is gone. LGBTQ-friendly areas can be found all around St. Louis.
There’s also up-and-coming neighborhoods Carondelet and Patch, which have Hummel’s and Bar:PM. The area also has Bonnie Blake (John Chaney), crowned “World’s Oldest Drag Queen” in 2018 at 90. Blake has an antique shop next door to Bar:PM.
Chris Andoe touts Grey Fox Hills, “which is what I’ve dubbed the still-affordable southeast corner of Tower Grove South, with Grey Fox Pub on the corner.” In a story for RFT, Andoe mentions some of the characters in the area: A young man who had a tax form hanging up on his wall proving he’d earned $80,000 one year showing his penis online; a leather daddy living in a penthouse in the art deco South Side Tower; and the former owners of Grey Fox.
Tower Grove South has got it all: Mokabe’s, queer-friendly churches, international cuisine and its own Pride festival.