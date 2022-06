St. Louis' LGBTQ-Friendly Neighborhoods Today

click to enlarge The Roller Hockey girls of MoKabe's.

Victor Stefanescu outlines how and why classic gayborhoods are changing across the nation, including St. Louis' the Grove, in this week's feature. But that doesn't mean the gayborhood is gone. LGBTQ-friendly areas can be found all around St. Louis.One surprising contender for recognition as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly spots in the region is, where Bubby & Sissy’s offers drag shows and full dance floors. According to our sister publication Out in STL , there are also plenty of LGBTQ folks living in Alton.There’s also up-and-coming neighborhoodsand, which have Hummel’s and Bar:PM. The area also has Bonnie Blake (John Chaney), crowned “World’s Oldest Drag Queen” in 2018 at 90. Blake has an antique shop next door to Bar:PM.Chris Andoe touts, “which is what I’ve dubbed the still-affordable southeast corner of Tower Grove South, with Grey Fox Pub on the corner.” In a story for, Andoe mentions some of the characters in the area: A young man who had a tax form hanging up on his wall proving he’d earned $80,000 one year showing his penis online; a leather daddy living in a penthouse in the art deco South Side Tower; and the former owners of Grey Fox.In, you can hop in your golf cart and drive over to Nadine’s for brunch or check out Julia’s Market Cafe for cheap bloody Marys. There’s also a Pride mini-parade (with golf carts) and some iconic gay history.has got it all: Mokabe’s, queer-friendly churches, international cuisine and its own Pride festival.