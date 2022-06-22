Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Man Arrested After Bank Robberies

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Defendant Walter Hopson was arrested Tuesday. - COURTESY OF ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Courtesy of St. Louis County Police Department
Defendant Walter Hopson was arrested Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 21, the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man accused of robbing two St. Louis banks. The man, 39-year-old Walter Hopson, was identified to the police through a tip after allegedly stealing $87,000 in two robberies in early May.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, on May 7, Hopson entered the U.S. Bank on Larimore Road and threatened the clerk by stating that he had a gun and demanded money. Hopson was able to walk away with $12,000. The day before, Hopson had removed an ankle monitoring device, a condition of a bond release on a previous charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Just seven days later, on May 14, Hopson entered First Bank in Florissant, and instructed the clerk to fill a bag with money. After the clerk complied, Hopson jumped over the counter and told the bank staff he didn’t want to hurt anyone. Hopson then instructed the staff to take him to the bank’s vault, where he took approximately $75,000.

Police determined that Hopson left the state after the second robbery. A search of Hopson's house revealed clothing and gloves that matched those worn by the robber of the second bank. Acquaintances of Hopson confirmed that photos taken during both robberies closely resembled him. Police made the arrest on Tuesday.

Hopson is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Olivia Poolos

Olivia Poolos is an editorial intern for the Riverfront Times.
