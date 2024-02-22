St. Louis Man Died Because Ambulance Idled, Lawsuit Says

The ambulance carrying Rodney LaRue to Barnes-Jewish Hospital stopped for 30 minutes after being hit by a rock

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rodney LaRue, killed after being struck by a car in September 2021.
Courtesy Matt Devoti
Rodney LaRue was killed after being struck by a car in September 2021.

On September 27, 2021, Rodney LaRue was hit by a car while crossing the street on his motorized scooter. LaRue, 60, was at Arsenal Street and Ivanhoe Avenue in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood when the car crashed into him, causing injuries to his side and his kidneys that would ultimately prove fatal.

A St. Louis police officer happened to witness the crash and immediately called for an ambulance. One was dispatched to the scene within two minutes, a quick turnaround time that is not always a given.

However, despite the collision scene being just four miles from Barnes Jewish Hospital, it took the ambulance half an hour to get there.

That delay is now the subject of a lawsuit filed last week by LaRue's sister, Sharon LaRue. That lawsuit, which is seeking damages from the city, says that the ambulance stopped on Kingshighway for almost half an hour after someone threw a rock at it near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Kingshighway near Tower Grove Park.

"That's problematic," says Matthew Devoti, the attorney for LaRue. "This crew knows they're going to the scene of a car crash, they know it involves a vehicle and a moped or a motorcycle. They pulled their ambulance out of service because somebody threw a rock."

Devoti says that it is still unclear what exactly transpired between the EMT crew and the rock thrower during the almost 30 minutes after the ambulance was struck by the rock and before it resumed its journey. But he says he knows that the rock caused only a dent in the ambulance and there was no reason, mechanically speaking, it couldn't have made it to the scene.

Devoti says that the city should have also had better plan in place, so that another ambulance would be dispatched once the one hit by the rock stopped driving.

click to enlarge LaRue is remembered as a "brother, friend, and gentle soul."
Courtesy Matt Devoti
LaRue is remembered as a "brother, friend, and gentle soul."

"We have an issue with, if there is some mechanical issue with the ambulance – and let me be clear, we don't think there is – but if they believe so, then call for backup," Devoti says.

At Arsenal and Ivanhoe, the lawsuit says that firefighters provided medical care to LaRue and an ambulance did eventually take him to Barnes. But by then it was too late.

According to his obituary, Rodney LaRue is remembered as a "brother, friend, and gentle soul. He was a blues music enthusiast, a man dedicated to his family and his cat.”

"That 29 to 34 minutes meant his life," Devoti says. "If he gets to Barnes Hospital promptly and he gets under the care of a trauma surgeon and that trauma surgeon is able to deal with his injuries, then Rodney is here with us today. We do believe it made a significant difference, literally between life and death."

The woman driving the car who hit LaRue was charged with involuntary manslaughter. After viewing video of the collision, a judge dismissed the case in June 2022. An appeal is currently in front of the state Supreme Court.

Related
No One Answered 911, So St. Louis Moms Swung Into Action [VIDEO]

No One Answered 911, So St. Louis Moms Swung Into Action [VIDEO]: They helped apprehend an alleged hit-and-run driver hiding in a Dumpster


Slideshow

St. Louis Police to Investigate After County Police Shoot Suspect in South City

Police were on the scene in Dutchtown and Mt. Pleasant on February 13, 2014.
10 slides
"We are in the preliminary stages of our investigation," Bockstruck said yesterday, promising the Force Investigation Unit would provide an impartial investigation. "I can tell you that we document exactly what happened and we present exactly what happened." Bockstruck said yesterday that the suspect was in critical but stable condition. No bystanders were hit in the gunfire exchanges, Bockstruck said. RFT Photographer Zachary Linhares was there to capture the scene. Scroll down to see his photos. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. St. Louis Police investigate an officer-involved shooting on the 4500 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Click to View 10 slides

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

St. Louis Launched Charles Lindbergh. It's Time We Grappled with His Legacy

By Shula Neuman

St. Louis helped launch Charles Lindbergh. But there's a dark side to the aviator's legacy.

Dack Daugherty Charged with Trying to Steal 106 Acres of Land

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Dack Daugherty.

The Gateway Geyser Is Shutting Down

By Ryan Krull

Thar she blew: the Gateway Geyser was the tallest water fountain in the U.S., but kind of looked like a water main break.

Coffin at St. Louis City Hall Stands in for Army Vet Killed in No-Knock Raid

By Ryan Krull

Don Clark Junior (left) and Tony Green outside City Hall.

GOP Freedom Caucus Tried to Pin Kansas City Shooting on ‘Illegal Immigrant’

By Ray Hartmann

Two juveniles' gunplay left one person dead and 22 injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, February 14.

Perv Potosi Cop Matthew Skaggs Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

By Sarah Fenske

Matthew Skaggs is a former Potosi cop.

Barbara Baker Fights to Give Women in Prison a Second Chance

By Kathleen Lees

Barbara Baker has advocated for women coming out of prison for 25 years.

Pro-Palestine Activists Denounce Resolution Commending Israel

By Kallie Cox

Mohammed Ghannam, right, waves a Palestinian flag to drivers on I-44 from Tamm Avenue during a protest for Palestinian liberation on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us