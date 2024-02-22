St. Louis Man Died Because Ambulance Idled, Lawsuit Says

click to enlarge Courtesy Matt Devoti Rodney LaRue was killed after being struck by a car in September 2021.

On September 27, 2021, Rodney LaRue was hit by a car while crossing the street on his motorized scooter. LaRue, 60, was at Arsenal Street and Ivanhoe Avenue in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood when the car crashed into him, causing injuries to his side and his kidneys that would ultimately prove fatal.

A St. Louis police officer happened to witness the crash and immediately called for an ambulance. One was dispatched to the scene within two minutes, a quick turnaround time that is not always a given.

However, despite the collision scene being just four miles from Barnes Jewish Hospital, it took the ambulance half an hour to get there.

That delay is now the subject of a lawsuit filed last week by LaRue's sister, Sharon LaRue. That lawsuit, which is seeking damages from the city, says that the ambulance stopped on Kingshighway for almost half an hour after someone threw a rock at it near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Kingshighway near Tower Grove Park.

"That's problematic," says Matthew Devoti, the attorney for LaRue. "This crew knows they're going to the scene of a car crash, they know it involves a vehicle and a moped or a motorcycle. They pulled their ambulance out of service because somebody threw a rock."

Devoti says that it is still unclear what exactly transpired between the EMT crew and the rock thrower during the almost 30 minutes after the ambulance was struck by the rock and before it resumed its journey. But he says he knows that the rock caused only a dent in the ambulance and there was no reason, mechanically speaking, it couldn't have made it to the scene.

Devoti says that the city should have also had better plan in place, so that another ambulance would be dispatched once the one hit by the rock stopped driving.

LaRue is remembered as a "brother, friend, and gentle soul."

"We have an issue with, if there is some mechanical issue with the ambulance – and let me be clear, we don't think there is – but if they believe so, then call for backup," Devoti says.

At Arsenal and Ivanhoe, the lawsuit says that firefighters provided medical care to LaRue and an ambulance did eventually take him to Barnes. But by then it was too late.

According to his obituary, Rodney LaRue is remembered as a "brother, friend, and gentle soul. He was a blues music enthusiast, a man dedicated to his family and his cat.”

"That 29 to 34 minutes meant his life," Devoti says. "If he gets to Barnes Hospital promptly and he gets under the care of a trauma surgeon and that trauma surgeon is able to deal with his injuries, then Rodney is here with us today. We do believe it made a significant difference, literally between life and death."

The woman driving the car who hit LaRue was charged with involuntary manslaughter. After viewing video of the collision, a judge dismissed the case in June 2022. An appeal is currently in front of the state Supreme Court.