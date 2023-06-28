St. Louis Man Facing Charges for 12 Target Store Thefts Makes It 13

Nicholas Pannell says a security guard's antagonism led him to steal batteries

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 9:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nicholas Pannell booking photo.
Courtesy City Justice Center
Booking photo for Nicholas Pannell, currently facing multiple charges for stealing from Target.

A St. Louis man who last month was charged with 12 counts of stealing from the Target at Hampton and Chippewa is facing new charges of stealing from the Target at Hampton and Chippewa.

On May 26, Nicholas Pannell, 39, of south city, allegedly loaded up two duffle bags with Target merchandise and headed out the front door.

Shortly after the incident, a security guard told police he recognized Pannell from "several face-to-face encounters with him while he was stealing from the store." Pannell was arrested later that day.

A police probable cause statement says that Pannell's theft with the duffel bags was the twelfth time he'd stolen from the Target. He was hit with 12 charges of stealing a few days later.

But prosecutors say that Pannell went for unlucky number 13.

Police say that on June 11, about two weeks after his initial arrest, Pannell returned to the same Target and stole several packs of batteries. When questioned by police on June 26 why he did this, Pannell said it was because a security guard was following him around and antagonizing him.

Yesterday he was charged in that theft as a prior and persistent offender.

Also on June 26, the same day he was questioned about the battery theft, Pannell allegedly stole $350 worth of merchandise from the Schnucks across Hampton from the Target. He was charged for that theft yesterday as well.
Slideshow

Every Target Store in the St. Louis Area, Ranked

Countdown: Number 5 Kirkwood 1042 South Kirkwood Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 314-822-4051 This Target opens an hour early (from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.) for &#147;vulnerable guests.&#148; In these times, that means that the elderly, who are more likely to have serious issues from a COVID-19 infection, can shop more safely without having rude people cough on them. This location is set up a little bit weird and can feel a bit hectic at the checkout counters, but it&#146;s always well stocked. Though it has a busy parking lot, it&#146;s not at all like dealing with the Brentwood parking lot. It also has a T.J. Maxx right next door, so it&#146;s the perfect Target for you if you&#146;re a Target-head and a Maxxinista. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
16 slides
Countdown: Number 14 Chesterfield 40 THF Boulevard Chesterfield, MO 63005 636-536-6207 This store has a weird layout. It has two entrances, but the more prominent one welcomes you into the butt-end of the store &#151; you walk straight into the office supply section instead of into the clothing section. It&#146;s a high-traffic location and very stressful because it is full of Karens every hour of the day. Also, nobody ever picks up the dang phone there so don&#146;t even try to call. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 13 Florissant 2341 North Highway 67 Florissant, MO 63033 314-831-8000 This target just&#133; sucks, man. There&#146;s no Starbucks. There&#146;s nothing good about it. The parking lot is always full of cars going way too fast. And you have to drive on Lindbergh to get there, which means you might be taking your life into your hands. In a way that&#146;s difficult to explain, it just feels like a Walmart instead of a Target. Avoid if possible. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 12 O'Fallon 2300 State Hwy K O'Fallon, MO 63005 636-379-2903 This store is nothing special. The lines are long, there's never more than a couple cashiers and it's all around just "meh." But, they do have a great dollar section. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 11 Bridgeton 12275 St. Charles Rock Road Bridgeton, MO 63044 314-291-0600 This is the point in the list where the Targets start to get better. The Bridgeton location is a workhorse Target. It&#146;s not exceptional but there are no big problems with it, either. It is decent. The main thing it has going for it is its double Starbucks situation. There&#146;s a Starbucks in the Target and a stand-alone location right outside. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 10 St. Peters 6241 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Saint Peters, MO 63304 636-939-9433 This is a solid Target. It doesn&#146;t have a Starbucks (though there&#146;s one just a few doors down) but it does have a long list of amenities not offered at other Targets in town. In addition to the usual grocery and booze section, this one also has a CVS, a cell phone activation counter and they&#146;ve even been known to have an ear piercing station on site, too. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps Countdown: Number 9 Arnold 3849 Vogel Road Arnold, MO 63010 636-287-1055 With a Starbucks, a CVS and a fresh grocery section all on site, it&#146;s hard to go wrong at the Arnold location of Target. It&#146;s also right next to a Home Depot and an other shopping spots, so it&#146;s easy to get all of your various shopping done in just one trip. Photo credit: screengrab via Google Maps
Click to View 16 slides
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Musician Feels Grateful But Conflicted After Drive-By Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Ellen Cook with Westley at Cook's Gravois Park home.

21-Year-Old St. Louisan Slain on the Way to Court Hearing He’d Waited For

By Ryan Krull

21-Year-Old St. Louisan Slain on the Way to Court Hearing He’d Waited For

Missouri Prison Held Trans Woman in Solitary for 6 Years Over HIV Status

By Sarah Fenske

Image of a jail cell.

St. Louis Police Seize Firearms at Suspected Short-Term Rental Party

By Ryan Krull

Guns confiscated from a weekend party downtown.

Also in News

Missouri Prison Held Trans Woman in Solitary for 6 Years Over HIV Status

By Sarah Fenske

Image of a jail cell.

Ralph Yarl Speaks to the Media for First Time: 'Sometimes My Mind Is Just Foggy'

By Ryan Krull

Ralph Yarl and his mother, Cleo Nagbe, speaking to journalist Robin Roberts.

Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022

By Sarah Fenske

Pedestrian deaths increased in Missouri — and throughout the U.S. — last year.

New Starting Lineup Powers St. Louis City SC's Victory Over San Jose

By Julian Trejo

Samuel Adeniran chases the ball during the match against the San Jose Earthquakes.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us