St. Louis Man Facing Charges for 12 Target Store Thefts Makes It 13

Courtesy City Justice Center
Booking photo for Nicholas Pannell, currently facing multiple charges for stealing from Target.
A St. Louis man who last month was charged with 12 counts of stealing from the Target at Hampton and Chippewa is facing new charges of stealing from the Target at Hampton and Chippewa.
On May 26, Nicholas Pannell, 39, of south city, allegedly loaded up two duffle bags
with Target merchandise and headed out the front door.
Shortly after the incident, a security guard told police he recognized Pannell from "several face-to-face encounters with him while he was stealing from the store." Pannell was arrested later that day.
A police probable cause statement says that Pannell's theft with the duffel bags was the twelfth time he'd stolen from the Target. He was hit with 12 charges of stealing a few days later.
But prosecutors say that Pannell went for unlucky number 13.
Police say that on June 11, about two weeks after his initial arrest, Pannell returned to the same Target and stole several packs of batteries. When questioned by police on June 26 why he did this, Pannell said it was because a security guard was following him around and antagonizing him.
Yesterday he was charged in that theft as a prior and persistent offender.
Also on June 26, the same day he was questioned about the battery theft, Pannell allegedly stole $350 worth of merchandise from the Schnucks across Hampton from the Target. He was charged for that theft yesterday as well.
