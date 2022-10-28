St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot

The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge The 2600 block of Delmar Boulevard.
Google Maps
The 2600 block of Delmar Boulevard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred Wednesday night on the 2600 block of Delmar.

A 51-year-old man told police that around 8 p.m. he was pumping gas near the intersection of Delmar and Jefferson when a man he didn't know got into the front passenger seat of his car and pointed a gun at him, telling him to pull the car onto the curb.

The victim complied, and then another man got into the car's backseat.

According to the police incident report, "One of the suspects pulled the victim out of the driver seat and forced him in the trunk of the vehicle."

The victim said that while he was in the trunk the suspects drove his car to several unknown locations, making stops at each one.

The vehicle was involved in an accident somewhere in the county, the victim told police.

After the accident, the suspects let the victim out of the trunk and told him to walk. He tried to flee, but one of the suspects shot him in the hip. At this point, the two suspects fled the area.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

