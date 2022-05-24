Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Man Gets Two Years for Two COVID Scams

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 5:20 pm

click to enlarge Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court. - VIA GOOGLE MAPS
Via Google Maps
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Today, a judge in federal court handed down a two-year prison sentence to a 40-year-old St. Louis man who, in February, pleaded guilty to selling a company in Madison, Wisconsin, $169,000 worth of N-95 masks that didn't exist.

In addition to the mask scheme, Prince Vamboi also admitted to applying for and receiving more than $18,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were intended to keep struggling businesses afloat during the pandemic.

According to the original indictment, Vamboi was one of multiple co-conspirators who, in April 2020, duped Verona Safety Supply into transferring money to a bank account in St. Louis in what they thought was a payment to secure shipments of N-95 masks.
Related
Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

St. Louis County Woman Admits to Quarter Million Dollar COVID Fraud: She declared bankruptcy a month after scheme collapsed

Vamboi also obtained unemployment benefits from the state of Washington under fraudulent circumstances and altered a check made out to a company in Texas so that it looked like it was made out to a company he owned.

In total, Vamboi admitted to $212,848 in total fraud.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Taste of Maplewood

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Storm Watchers Go Wild on Twitter [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Trending

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

St. Louis County Woman Admits to Quarter Million Dollar COVID Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Asshole St. Charles Deputy Shoots and Kills His Neighbor’s Dog

By Daniel Hill

Apollo, a three-year-old Spanish mastiff, was reportedly shot and killed Sunday night.

House Passes Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act After Push From Missouri's Cori Bush

By Monica Obradovic

Congresswoman Cori Bush speaks at a pro-choice rally on May 3.

Also in News

Missouri Prisons to Eliminate Physical Inmate Mail to Curtail Drugs

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Corrections Center in Bonne Terre.

Hartmann: Sam Page's Broken County Police Department Draws Another Lawsuit

By Ray Hartmann

A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Will Impact Missouri Women

By Ryan Krull

A recent protest for reproductive rights in Kiener Plaza.

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules

By Tessa Weinberg

Missouri Attorney General Files Six New Lawsuits Against School Mask Rules
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us