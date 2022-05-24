St. Louis Man Gets Two Years for Two COVID Scams

click to enlarge Via Google Maps Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

Today, a judge in federal court handed down a two-year prison sentence to a 40-year-old St. Louis man who, in February, pleaded guilty to selling a company in Madison, Wisconsin, $169,000 worth of N-95 masks that didn't exist.In addition to the mask scheme, Prince Vamboi also admitted to applying for and receiving more than $18,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were intended to keep struggling businesses afloat during the pandemic.According to the original indictment, Vamboi was one of multiple co-conspirators who, in April 2020, duped Verona Safety Supply into transferring money to a bank account in St. Louis in what they thought was a payment to secure shipments of N-95 masks.Vamboi also obtained unemployment benefits from the state of Washington under fraudulent circumstances and altered a check made out to a company in Texas so that it looked like it was made out to a company he owned.In total, Vamboi admitted to $212,848 in total fraud.