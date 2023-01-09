St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Booking photo of Drew Clark.

The trial of a St. Louis man accused of carjacking three people in one day in 2021 kicked off this morning in federal court.Authorities say that 37-year-old Drew Hamilton Clark's alleged crime spree began on May 22 when Clark drove off in a vehicle being unloaded at Union Station, stealing the gun inside the car in the process.Police say the incident proved to be a prelude to a rash of of carjackings Clark would commit four days later.On May 26, Clark allegedly stole a man's truck from a worksite. As Clark was driving away in the stolen truck, another person at the worksite tried to use his vehicle to block Clark's exit.Police say that Clark pulled out a gun and ordered the man to allow him to leave with the stolen truck.Less than an hour later, Clark parked the stolen truck at a private residence. Clark went inside, and and when the woman who lived at the house came in, Clark "surprised her in her home by pointing a handgun at her and demanding money," according to court filings.The woman said she didn't have any cash, at which point authorities say Clark zip tied her hands and left her in the bathroom. Clark then stole his second vehicle that day when he absconded with her Jeep Cherokee.Three hours later, Clark allegedly committed his third car theft of the day at a business downtown. He encountered one of the business's employees in the parking lot, pulled out his gun and forced the man to give up his keys to his Subaru.Later that day, police encountered Clark near where he abandoned the Subaru in the LaSalle Park neighborhood south of downtown. A struggle ensued between Clark and a police officer, who had to deploy pepper spray and a taser before making an arrest.Clark is currently facing a slew of state and federal charges. The trial beginning today is in federal court for three counts of carjacking, possession of a stolen gun and three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.Court filings of exhibits that prosecutors plan to present at trial suggest they will make extensive use of surveillance video in their case, including from Union Station and the downtown business where one of the carjacking allegedly occurred.