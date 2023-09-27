St. Louis Man Paid to Live-Stream Child Sex Acts From the Philippines, Prosecutors Say

Sanel Smajlovic was arrested at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
COURTESY STL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Sanel Smajlovic was arrested at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
A 33-year-old St. Louis man was arrested Sunday after he returned to the city on an international flight.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sanel Smajlovic is accused of four counts of attempted production of child pornography. The indictment alleges he coerced at least six minors into engaging in sexual conduct in 2018 and 2019.

And that's not all. In a motion seeking to ensure that Smajlovic is held in jail until trial, federal investigators say he paid adults in the Philippines to live-stream the sexual abuse of children.

"This growing transnational child-sexual-abuse industry includes child sex traffickers in, among other places, the Philippines, who collect viewership fees from vetted customers scattered throughout the world," they allege in a court filing. "Paying customers often request that these child sex traffickers provide pre-recorded depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, or sexually abuse minors in real time during private webcam interactions on a variety of streaming video services and applications, including Skype."

The court filings say that private Skype messages unearthed from 2017 to 2019 include one where traffickers gave Smajlovic the option of a 14-year-old girl. "I like younger," he replied. "u have 4-8?"

Smajlovic pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court on Monday. A federal public defender has been appointed to server as his attorney, court records show.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
