St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE

Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 9:55 am

click to enlarge North Boyle Ave & Lindell Blvd in the Central West End
Google Maps
North Boyle Ave & Lindell Blvd in the Central West End

Wednesday evening, a St. Louis man had just sold his car in the Central West End when he was immediately robbed of the sale's proceeds.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 23-year-old had just sold a car at a nearby gas station when around 9:20 p.m. he was walking on the 300 block of N. Boyle Avenue and a gun-toting robber approached him from behind.

According to the report, the victim said that he was pushed to the ground and the suspect pointed a gun at him, demanding the money from the car deal.

The victim said he complied, handing over an envelope of cash.

The suspect took the money then fled on the foot.

Police say they don't believe the suspect had any connection to the individuals who purchased the victim's car. An investigation is ongoing.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

