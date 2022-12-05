St. Louis Man Shot By Brother While Playing Video Game

The alleged shooter has been taken into custody

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Authorities have not said what video game victim was playing when he was shot in the shoulder.
Photo courtesy of Flickr / Evie Viau.
Authorities have not said what video game victim was playing when he was shot in the shoulder.

A 20-year-old was playing a video a game Sunday when police say he was shot by his older brother.

According to a police incident report, the shooting occurred just before midnight last night in Walnut Park West.

The victim was playing the game in his living room when his 23-year-old brother entered with a handgun and shot him in the shoulder.

The older brother then fled through the front door. However, he later came back to the house, where he was placed under arrest.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and as of this morning was listed in stable condition.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rams Hatch Desperate Scheme To Fill Seats as St. Louis Swims in Kroenke Cash

By Daniel Hill

Aw, poor Stan.

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

By Daniel Hill

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.

I Made My Students Delete Their Favorite App. The Joke Was on Me

By Liz Chiarello

It's hard going app-free.

Also in News

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.

Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005.

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us