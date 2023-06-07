St Louis Man Used Rake to Steal Donation Box from Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

click to enlarge Google Maps The Dairy Queen on Hampton Avenue

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD David Meshoto booking photo

A 59-year-old St. Louis man was caught on surveillance video earlier this week wearing a headlamp and using a rake to reach through a Dairy Queen drive-thru window and steal a box full of donations.David Meshoto is facing burglary and stealing charges after police say the headlamp-wearing thief was captured on video opening the drive-thru window at the St. Louis Hills Dairy Queen on Hampton Avenue, reaching in and trying to steal the donation box, which an employee tells thewas collecting money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.According to a police probable cause statement, the box was just out of reach for Meshoto, who left the premises.But he later returned in a Chevy Malibu, toting what police called a "distinctively shaped" rake.Meshoto reached through the drive-thru window with the rake, and was able to move the donation box within grasp. He then allegedly absconded with the funds.On Monday morning, a Diary Queen employee called the police after arriving to work to discover the drive-thru window open and the donation box missing.Surveillance video showed the first attempt at the theft and then, a short while later, a person, whom the police say is Meshoto, return with the rake.The employee who discovered the theft told the responding officer that he recognized Meshoto because the the 59-year-old is "always on the property looking for change with his dog."Furthermore, the employee knew Meshoto's exact address, which is not far from the Dairy Queen.The officer went to Meshoto's home, where a Malibu matching the one seen in the surveillance video was parked out front. The "distinctively shaped" rake was also outside, leaning against the side of Meshoto's house.Meshoto came to the front door but, the probable cause statement says, would not go outside at first to speak to police. However, when police asked to see Meshoto's driver's license, he retrieved it from his car. When he opened his door, police spotted a headlamp in a compartment in the driver's side door.The Dairy Queen employee told police that Meshoto was also seen on surveillance video stealing the donation box in December 2021, but no one reported the theft at that time.Meshoto is charged both for the 2021 theft and the one that occurred Monday. He is due in court July 7.